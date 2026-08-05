Avanti Gold Corp. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

Avanti Gold Corp. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF), today announced that Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th
TIME: 3:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Reported assay results from eight previously unsampled historical diamond drill holes totalling 1,310.26 metres at the Akyanga Deposit, including 29.36 metres grading 1.43 g/t Au from surface and 9.90 metres grading 4.13 g/t Au.
  • Identified an additional 837 metres of previously unsampled historical core, beyond the approximately 473 metres previously disclosed, providing valuable geological and grade information to support ongoing interpretation and future drill targeting.
  • Advancing a large-scale 2026 exploration program focused on expanding and upgrading the current 3.11-million-ounce Inferred Mineral Resource at Akyanga and testing high-priority regional targets across the 55-kilometre Misisi Gold Project.
  • Expanding the drill fleet to six rigs to accelerate drilling across Akyanga, Akyanga East and other priority exploration targets, with assay results from the current drilling program expected as they are received, reviewed and validated.

About Avanti Gold Corp.
Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

About The Misisi Project
The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometres south of Bukavu and 180 kilometres north of Kalemie. The project comprises three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometres along the 55-kilometre Kibara Gold Belt. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold, containing 3.11 million ounces, which was based on 19,956 meters of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The resource extends from surface to a vertical depth of 350 metres over a strike length of approximately 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Mohamed Cisse
Chief Executive Officer
Avanti Gold Corp.
info@avantigoldcorp.com
pr@avantigoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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