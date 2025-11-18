Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 19th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 19 th . This event is co-sponsored by Viriathus Capital.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are delighted to host the Australian Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on November 19th," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The event provides a unique platform for issuers to engage a broader investor base and share their vision with the market. We value the collaboration with our co-sponsor Viriathus and look forward to an insightful discussion featuring Lynas Rare Earths Limited and Viriathus Capital."

November 19 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:15 AM ET Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCQX: LYSDY| ASX: LYC)
10:30 AM ET Tungsten Mining NL (OTCQB: TGNMF| ASX: TGN)
11:00 AM ET Resolution Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: RLMLF | ASX: RML)
11:30 AM ET Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF | ASX: LKY)
12:00 PM ET American Rare Earths Limited (OTCQX: AMRRY | ASX: ARR)
12:30 PM ET Red Mountain Mining Limited (OTCQB: RMXFF | ASX: RMX)
1:00 PM ET Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Pink: IXRRF |ASX: IXR)
1:30 PM ET Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF)
2:00 PM ET Talga Group Limited (OTCQX: TLGRF | ASX: TLG)
2:30 PM ET CuFe Ltd. (Pink: CUFLF | ASX: CUF)
3:00 PM ET Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (OTCQX: BRELY | ASX: BRE)
3:30 PM ET Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF | ASX: DTR)
4:00 PM ET Latrobe Magnesium Limited (Pink: LTRBF | ASX: LMG)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


