Austral Gold Appoints Jorge Sanguin as SVP of Operations

Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jorge Sanguin as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations, effective 1 September 2026. Mr. Sanguin will be based in San Juan, Argentina, and will report to the Chief Executive Officer.
In this role, Mr. Sanguin will oversee Austral's operations in Argentina and Chile and support the execution of its operational and growth strategy.
Mr. Sanguin brings more than 30 years of mining experience in Argentina, with extensive operational and senior management experience across gold and silver operations. A mining engineer by training (Universidad Nacional de San Juan), he has held senior operational and general management roles with leading regional producers, including Operations Director at Patagonia Gold, General Manager of the Cerro Moro mine (Yamana Gold), Mining Manager at Manantial Espejo (Pan American Silver), and General Manager of Cerro Vanguardia (AngloGold Ashanti).
Chief Executive Officer Stabro Kasaneva added: "Jorge brings extensive operational experience and a strong track record of managing complex mining operations safely and efficiently. His experience in Argentina and across the region will strengthen our leadership team and our ability to meet our operational objectives while supporting Austral's growth strategy. We are very pleased to welcome him to the team."
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information, please contact:
|David Hwang
|Jose Bordogna, CFA
|Joint Company Secretary
|Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
|Austral Gold Limited
|Austral Gold Limited
|david@confidantpartners.com
|jose.bordogna@australgold.com
|+61 433 292 290
|+61 466 892 307
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this announcement that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Sanguin's future responsibilities with the Company, the anticipated benefits of his appointment, the Company's operational objectives, and the execution of its operational and growth strategy.
All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves; and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.
Austral cannot assure that actual results, performance or outcomes will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312490