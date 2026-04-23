Austral Gold Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting

Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer, is pleased to announce that its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday, 28 May 2026 at 9:00am (AEST) at Six Degrees, Sydney Office, Level 7, 60 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

The following documents have been dispatched to the Company's shareholders in connection with the AGM:

  • Notice of AGM
  • Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the ASX (where applicable), including notice and access letter
  • Shareholder proxy for shares traded on the TSX.V (where applicable)

The Notice of AGM and the two sample Proxy Forms will be available at http://www.asx.com.au, on the Company's website at http://australgold.com and on Sedar+ under the Company's profile.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved on behalf of the Board by the Joint Company Secretary, David Hwang.

For additional information please contact:

David Hwang Jose Bordogna, CFA
Joint Company Secretary Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Limited
david@confidantpartners.com jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 433 292 290 +61 466 892 307

 

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statement in this announcement include a statement regarding Austral Gold Limited's growth strategy and the advancement of its portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves; and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294078

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

austral goldAGD:AUASX:AGDgold investing
AGD:AU
The Conversation (0)
Gold bars over a background of yellow and orange financial charts.

Gold Repatriation: A Shift in Central Bank Strategy

The gold price has appreciated in value by 290 percent in the past decade on accelerated demand for safe-haven assets.Rising geopolitical conflicts and global economic disruptions are fueling demand for the precious metal. From retail and institutional investors to central banks, gold as a hedge... Keep Reading...
Tom Bradshaw, oil barrel and gold bars.

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028

Independent macro strategist Tom Bradshaw shares his price targets for gold and silver. He expects both precious metals to move much higher than they are currently, although he thinks a recession will drive them lower in the near term before that happens. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on black background.

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Regardless of how the gold price is doing, the top gold-mining companies are always making moves.Right now, gold is in the limelight — stimulated by increasing global inflation, geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the gold price is repeatedly setting new highs in 2026, reaching... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold

Keep Reading...
Stacks of silver coins and a pyramid of gold bars on a dark reflective surface.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Trade Sideways on High-Stakes US-Iran Stalemate

Precious metals prices are trading sideways as the US and Iran find themselves in a high-stakes stalemate and the US Federal Reserve chair confirmation hearings strike a hawkish tone.The price action for the precious metals complex just can’t seem to shake out of the grip of Middle East conflict... Keep Reading...
Aterian PLC (LSE:ATN)

Aterian PLC: Africa-focused Critical Minerals Exploration Company

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

Drilling Commenced At Newmans Prospect

Related News

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

critical metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

energy investing

Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

uranium investing

Drilling Commenced At Newmans Prospect

uranium investing

Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Increases $10M Convertible Loan First Drawdown Amount to $3M