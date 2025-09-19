Aurion Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement with Kinross

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU,OTC:AIRRF) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of Units (the "Kinross Private Placement") with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), resulting in Kinross maintaining its ownership position of 9.99% on a partially diluted basis.

Kinross Private Placement

Under the Kinross Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 885,000 Units at a price of C$0.84 per Unit for total gross proceeds of C$743,400 . By news release dated August 26, 2025 , the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of Units (the "Offering") with a strategic investor. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Aurion (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of Aurion (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.08 for a period of three years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances. The Offering closed on September 3, 2025 .

Kinross initially purchased 6,853,500 Common Shares of the Company by way of private placement in September 2017 , thus acquiring 9.98% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Kinross has the right to maintain its pro rata share interest in the Company for so long as it owns at least 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company from time to time. On closing, Kinross will hold approximately 9.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Aurion on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Concurrently with the closing of the Kinross Private Placement, Kinross was granted certain additional rights, provided Kinross maintains certain ownership thresholds in the Company, including: (i) the right to participate in future equity financings and top-up its holdings in the event of dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership in the Company at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 9.99% ownership interest, on a partially-diluted basis, in the Company; and (ii) the right (which Kinross has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of Aurion to eight or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of Aurion.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offerings for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Flagship Risti Project in Finland , as well as for general working capital purposes.

The securities to be offered under the Kinross Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corporation and KoBold Metals Company in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, including the use of net proceeds from the Offering, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 of the United States . Generally, these forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to foreign currency fluctuations; risks inherent in mining including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, ground control problems and flooding; risks associated with the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; actual ore mined varying from estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution and metallurgical and other characteristics; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; uncertain political and economic environments; changes in laws or policies, foreign taxation, delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental permits; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under risk factors in the Company's current management discussion and analysis. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presently for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/19/c5390.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurion Resources Ltd.AU:CATSXV:AUGold Investing
AU:CA
The Conversation (0)

Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion), is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

Aurion Resources Elects to Not Exercise Right of First Refusal on JV with B2Gold

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of March 11, 2024 and May 6, 2024 after due consideration it has decided not to exercise its right of first refusal ("ROFR") to acquire the 70% interest of B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") in the joint venture company owned by B2Gold and Aurion ("the JV Company"), which owns exploration properties located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.  The Company will continue to own its 30% interest and participate as it historically has in the JV Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurion Resources Provides Corporate Update

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") wishes to update shareholders with respect to the status of the Company's Right of First Refusal ("ROFR") as set out in the Company's news release dated March 11, 2024 (the "Prior News Release"). The ROFR expires on May 9, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FFOX

FireFox Gold Corp – Discoveries in Finland’s New Gold Camp

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX; FSE:A2PDU7) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

FireFox Gold is a resource exploration company developing a portfolio of highly-prospective projects in Finland. FireFox is one of only five companies currently exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), an under-explored orogenic gold belt. Despite the lack of exploration in the area, Finland remains a prominent mining jurisdiction that has ranked consistently as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Related News

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia