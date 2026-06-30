Aurania Grants Stock Options Including Options in Lieu of Fees to Directors

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU,OTC:AUIAF) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors granted 3,260,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees (the "Optionees") pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

The 3,260,000 stock options were granted to directors, officers, and employees on June 30, 2026, and have an exercise price of C$0.185. These options are exercisable for five years from the date of grant and the options shall vest in thirds on the date of grant and each of the first and second anniversaries of the dates of grant, always subject to the Optionee's maintenance of continuous status as an employee, director, or officer of the Company.

In addition to the options noted above, certain Directors of the Company agreed to receive their quarterly director fees for the second quarter of 2026 in the form of stock options in lieu of cash. On June 30th, 2026, an aggregate of 94,500 stock options was granted to directors in lieu of their director fees for the second financial quarter of 2026. All such stock options will be exercisable at a price of C$0.185 for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event a director intends to exercise such stock options, such director shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com 		 

 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303578

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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