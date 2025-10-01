Aurania Directors Receive Stock Options in Lieu of Fees

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU,OTC:AUIAF) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors have agreed to receive their quarterly director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for the third quarter of 2025. For more information, see press releases dated March 31, 2025, and July 1, 2025.

On September 30, 2025, each director was granted 42,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.145 in lieu of their director fees for the third quarter of 2025. An aggregate of 168,000 stock options was granted. All such stock options will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event a director intends to exercise such stock options, such director shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com 		 

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

