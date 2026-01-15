Au Gold Corp Enters Agreement to Acquire Havelock Gold-Antimony Project in the Heart of the Victorian Gold Fields, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia January 15, 2026 TheNewswire - Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) ("AUGC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Leviathan Gold Australia ("LGA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Leviathan Metals Corp (TSX.V: LVX), dated January 12, 2026, to acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in the 11,663 hectare Havelock Gold-Antimony Project ("Havelock", or the "Project"), located in the heart of the Victorian gold fields in Australia, half-way between Bendigo and Ballarat.
Highlights of Havelock:
Shallow, undrilled epizonal and mesozonal gold +/- antimony targets
Historical production from multiple small-scale underground workings with recorded gold grades between 1 – 10 ounces per ton
Antimony reported in historic underground workings
History of coarse alluvial gold (nuggets) on the property
Excellent access with year-round exploration potential
Marc Blythe, AUGC's President and CEO stated, "Recent success at Fosterville (Agnico Eagle), Sunday Creek (Southern Cross Gold) and Costerfield (Alkane Resources) has highlighted the potential of Victoria's epizonal gold-antimony deposits. At Havelock, mining in the 1880's recovered high-grade gold-bearing quartz reef with abundant stibnite (antimony sulphide) at one of at least seven workings along a 9 km trend within the project area. This historic mining has never been followed up with modern exploration programs or drilling. We are very excited to start exploration, including testing high priority gold-antimony targets at Havelock".
Epizonal gold systems, such as those mentioned above, have created high-grade gold deposits that are now a focus for modern exploration. Significant antimony with gold in this part of Victoria is regarded as a reasonable proxy for epizonal gold mineralization4.
The Company has agreed to pay LGA, an arms length party, C$75,000 and issue 5 million shares of AUGC for a 100% interest in the Project. In addition, AUGC will pay per ounce payments for future resource definition – see "Transaction Details" below. The Acquisition is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About the Havelock Gold-Antimony Project
The Project is located in the heart of the Victorian goldfields near Maryborough, roughly halfway between Bendigo and Ballarat and about 1.5 hours drive from Melbourne, Australia. Paved highways and roads, along with gravel tracks provide year-round, ready access to all areas of the Project. Land ownership is a combination of government (Crown) land and private property.
The first discovery at the Maryborough goldfield was made on this property in 18535, with nuggets and alluvial gold, which led to small scale hard rock mining. Water pumping and processing technologies were rudimentary during this period and mining generally targeted high grades above the water table. Two significant gold-bearing structural trends cross the property with numerous historical workings evident. The first is the Shaw-McFarlane Trend ("SMT"), which comprises about 9 km of intermittent small scale historic workings with recorded multi-ounce per ton gold production in the late 1800's6. The SMT has had minimal modern exploration and most targets have never been drilled.
In 2010, a local landowner had a water storage dam excavated on their property (situated in the central part of the SMT) and a metal detector operator reportedly recovered 514 ounces of gold, including 23 kg of gold bearing quartz material from the excavation7. Management believes the dam excavation intersected the top of a gold-bearing quartz vein (reef) that has never been explored historically or drill tested (see Figure 1). The samples shown in Figure 1 were obtained from the dam spoil material, located at 5,904,195 N, 746,275 E (GDA94 Zone 54). Samples were identified as gold-bearing, first by metal detector response and then visually. Individual sample weights varied between 0.238 g and 3.07 g.
The reader is cautioned that the sample selection process described above is designed to identify high-grade samples which may not be representative. The disclosure is included because these samples will be used as a vector to guide future exploration activities specifically at the dam target.
The gold-bearing samples were delivered to On Site Laboratory Services, located in Bendigo, Victoria by LGA. On Site Laboratory Services is a NATA accredited laboratory, certified as compliant with ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) – Testing. Samples were assayed using fire assay with gravimetric finish (Code PE01S). Results were reported as parts per million and subsequently converted to percent gold content. LGA did not report QA/QC protocols and no blanks or standards were added to the sample stream by LGA. On Site Laboratory Services added one standard and one blank to the sample batch and these samples returned values within industry accepted standard deviations. There is no relationship between On Site Laboratory Services and the Company.
Figure 1 Photograph of gold-bearing quartz
The second structural trend is the Leviathan-Mariner's Trend ("LMT"), which covers 3 km of historic workings. In 2021, Leviathan completed an 8-hole diamond drill program along a 270 m portion of the LMT targets. The drill program returned significant results from 4 of the 8 drillholes, justifying further work.
Table 1 Leviathan 2021 Drill Highlights
|
Drill Hole
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
21LEV002
|
232.05
|
239.15
|
7.10
|
3.06
|
and
|
242.40
|
243.51
|
1.11
|
56.40
|
21LEV004
|
241.00
|
245.20
|
4.20
|
4.75
|
21LEV005
|
335.13
|
337.90
|
2.77
|
18.86
|
21LEV006
|
224.50
|
227.74
|
3.24
|
6.91
Historic underground mining reached a maximum depth of 500 feet (152 m) on the SMT and 900 feet (274 m) on the LMT, limited by mining techniques and the presence of ground water. Mesozonal and epizonal gold systems are known to have depth extents of more than 1,000 m at other locations in Victoria, highlighting the potential below these historic workings.
Epizonal gold systems are believed to have formed in the Late Devonian, specifically between 380 – 370 Ma. A dyke at Bristol Hill Mine (Maryborough), about 10 km south of Havelock was dated at 370 Ma, while a granite 10 km northwest of Havelock was dated at 391 Ma +/- 8, indicating that Late Devonian intrusions potentially exist on or near the property.
LGA previously referred to the Project as the Timor property.
The Dja Dja Wurrung Aboriginal people are the traditional owners of the land on which the Project is located. A Land Use Activity Agreement is in place for the project, providing clarity for both the Dja Dja Wurrung and the project operator.
The Company advises that there are no current Mineral Resources on the Project and cautions that despite the documented historic production, there is no certainty that exploration will result in mineral resources being estimated.
1885-Q4, The Gold-Fields of Victoria, Reports of the Mining Registrars, Department of Mines, Victoria.
2Whitelaw, H.S., 1899, Notes on Antimony ores in Victoria, G1643.
3Dunn, E.J., 1912 List of Nuggets Found in Victoria, Geological Survey of Victoria Memoir 12.
4Moore, D.H., 2007, Gold Undercover – Classifying gold bearing deposits in central and western Victoria, Australia, Department of Primary Industries, Victoria.
5https://collections.museumsvictoria.com.au/articles/2298
6Howitt, A.M., 1913, The Maryborough Gold-Field, Geological Survey of Victoria Memoir 11.
7Whitehouse, K., 2021, Personal communication.
Transaction Details
For a 100% interest in the Project, AUGC has agreed to pay LGA:
-
5 million AUGC common shares
-
$10,000 (CAD) on signing of the Agreement
-
$65,000 (CAD) on TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for filing
In addition, AUGC will pay LGA $3 per ounce discovered (measured, indicated or inferred category). AUGC also agrees to honour an agreement between LGA and Mercator Gold Australia ("Mercator") who vended the project to LGA. Under this agreement, a payment of A$1 per ounce discovered (measured, indicated or inferred) and A$1 per ounce produced shall be paid to Mercator. Payments to Mercator are capped at A$1 million for ounces discovered and A$1 million for ounces produced.
AUGC has incorporated a wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Havelock Gold Pty Ltd to hold the project. No finders fees are payable in connection with this transaction.
The Company will also replace a A$10,000 environmental bond which is already in place by LGA.
Post-closing, the Company plans to move quickly to commence exploration on the project.
The Transaction is a Fundamental Acquisition under TSX Venture Exchange policies and a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Project is being prepared for AUGC by an independent Qualified Person. The Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR+ once it has been reviewed and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
Following completion of the transaction, LGA will beneficially own and control 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing 11.16 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis.
This press release and LGA's corresponding early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") which is expected to be filed on SEDAR+ in the near term, constitutes the required disclosure pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104. Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104"). The securities acquired by LGA are for investment purposes. LGA has no current intention to enter into any of the transactions listed in clauses (a) to (k) of item 5 of Form 62-103F1 of National Instrument 62-103. The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), but in the future LGA may acquire or dispose of securities of the Company depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Early Warning Report that will be filed on SEDAR+ will satisfy the requirement of section 5.2 of NI 62-104 to have the Early Warning Report filed by an acquiror, in this case by LGA, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer and which contains the information required by section 3.1 of NI 62-103, which includes the information required by Form 62-103F1.
A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by LGA in connection with the Offering will be available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Lam, Investor Relations Phone: 1-604-687-3520 Ext. 250
augoldcorp.com
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSX-V: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the completion of the Acquisition, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, future exploration activities including drilling on the Project, and the preparation and filing of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the Acquisition as anticipated, that it will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
Figure 2 Havelock Project Detail Map
