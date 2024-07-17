Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Description:

Australian analyst firm Martin Place Securities has released an investment review of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG), an ASX-listed gold exploration company with a portfolio of assets in the historic Reefton goldfields in West Coast New Zealand, citing the potential for the company to achieve between AU$1.00 and AU$1.50 share price in two years.

“SNG has continued exploration on its tenement holdings in favourable geological terrains at Reefton and also at the 0.588 Moz Sams Creek porphyry project about 120 km

north of Reefton in 81 percent/19 percent joint venture with OceanaGold (TSX:OGC),” the report said.

The report noted the company’s high-grade, deep gold mine potential with antimony as a co-products at its Reefton goldfield property.


“SNG sees potential for several +million oz gold deposits to be discovered at Reefton along strike and especially down dip at the old mines, and recent work at Lyell and Auld Creek in the north and at Langdons is providing strong evidence for the potential for a large scale aggregated antimony resource,” the report said.

Report highlights:

    • SNG has been showing an “active and dynamic” track record since its listing in October 2020.
    • SNG has attractive tenements located in the Reefton line of lode within the West Coast Goldfields, with similar geology as the prolific Victorian Goldfields.
    • Potential for getting to more than 2 Moz resource, and a two-year target of AU$1.50 is achievable
    • Confirmed resources may lead to a quicker pathway to production.

    For the full analyst report, click here.

    SNG:AU
    Siren Gold
    Keep reading...Show less
    Latest News

    ×