AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold 'Achievable,' says Analyst Report
Description:
Australian analyst firm Martin Place Securities has released an investment review of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG), an ASX-listed gold exploration company with a portfolio of assets in the historic Reefton goldfields in West Coast New Zealand, citing the potential for the company to achieve between AU$1.00 and AU$1.50 share price in two years.
“SNG has continued exploration on its tenement holdings in favourable geological terrains at Reefton and also at the 0.588 Moz Sams Creek porphyry project about 120 km
north of Reefton in 81 percent/19 percent joint venture with OceanaGold (TSX:OGC),” the report said.
The report noted the company’s high-grade, deep gold mine potential with antimony as a co-products at its Reefton goldfield property.
“SNG sees potential for several +million oz gold deposits to be discovered at Reefton along strike and especially down dip at the old mines, and recent work at Lyell and Auld Creek in the north and at Langdons is providing strong evidence for the potential for a large scale aggregated antimony resource,” the report said.
Report highlights:
- SNG has been showing an “active and dynamic” track record since its listing in October 2020.
- SNG has attractive tenements located in the Reefton line of lode within the West Coast Goldfields, with similar geology as the prolific Victorian Goldfields.
- Potential for getting to more than 2 Moz resource, and a two-year target of AU$1.50 is achievable
- Confirmed resources may lead to a quicker pathway to production.
For the full analyst report, click here.
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35 per ounce.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, with gold prices reaching the $2,000 mark in the last quarter of 2023. What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines runs low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.
Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq (gold equivalent), from Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River, Supreme and Auld Creek.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. Additionally, antimony is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries and next-generation liquid metal batteries utilized for energy storage systems. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield and Sams Creek in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent), with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sams Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contains very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sams Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sams Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100 percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralization defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Auld Creek
The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
The company provided a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Auld Creek Prospect which includes 132 koz @ 7.1 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) containing @ 3.5 g/t gold and 8,700 tons of antimony @ 1.5 percent antimony. The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 2.9 percent antimony or 35 meters @ 11 g/t AuEq
- 6 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 4.1 percent antimony or 6 meters @ 13.8 g/t AuEq
- 34 meters @ 1.6 g/t gold, 0.7 percent antimony or 34 meters @ 3.3 g/t AuEq
- 20.7 meters @ 5.9 g/t gold, 2.6 percent antimony or 20.7 meters @ 12 g/t AuEq
With a global MRE of above 1.3 Moz, Siren is on track to achieve its vision of being a multiple-million-ounce, high-grade gold and antimony producer.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience. He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over 20 years. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full-service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Victor Rajasooriar - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victor Rajasooriar is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and board director who has more than 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations. Rajasooriar’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior roles with major resource companies, including managing director and CEO of Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Before joining Echo, Rajasooriar was chief operating officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior technical roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining. At Newmont, this included operational responsibility for the Waihi Gold Operation in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008. He holds a bachelor of engineering (mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is a New Zealand-based exploration geologist with more than 30 years of mining and geology experience in New Zealand. He graduated from Otago University and has held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered more than 3 Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at the general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards for capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds accounting, finance, and corporate governance qualifications and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
GMV Minerals
Investor Insight
GMV Minerals is an attractive investment proposition with both gold and lithium projects that have compelling market economics, in well-established mining jurisdictions in the USA.
Overview
Junior exploration and development company GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV,OTCQB:GMVMF) is advancing two major projects in Arizona and Nevada, both positioning the company to take full advantage of a continuing gold bull market and the exponentially rising demand for lithium - a mineral facilitating the global push for decarbonization and energy transition.
The Mexican Hat gold project, located in Arizona, is a high-quality, 5,000-acre gold asset with an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces of gold and compelling positive preliminary economic assessment, including a 10-year mine life, low CAPEX and very strong pre-tax NPV.
In Nevada, GMV has a three-year option agreement to earn a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project located in Lander County. Nevada currently hosts the only producing lithium mine in North America, and is home to Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium deposit in the US. GMV now controls or owns 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres at Daisy Creek. The claims are close to operating gold mines and have access to existing power lines, water and paved highways. Following a high-resolution radiometric and magnetic helicopter survey in October 2023 and a field sampling program in December 2023, GMV is now drill-permitted to test the Nevada property.
Company Highlights
- GMV Minerals is a junior gold development company focusing mainly on its gold asset Arizona and recently acquired lithium option in Nevada.
- GMV’s 100 percent owned Mexican Hat gold project in Arizona is notable for its estimated 10-year mine life, low capex and a discounted pre-tax US$153 million NPV using a US$1,600 per oz base case. At US$2,240 per ounce the PEA indicates a discounted pre-tax NPV of US$395 million.
- Mexican Hat hosts an inferred 688,000 ounces of gold, excellent metallurgical results and a low strip ratio.
- In Nevada, GMV has a three-year option agreement to earn a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project located in Lander County.
- Both Daisy Creek and Mexican Hat are situated in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions with readily available and experienced service providers. Each asset is also situated close to existing infrastructure, further reducing initial capex.
- GMV is also noteworthy for its tightly held share structure, with 24 percent of shares held by management and advisors.
Key Projects
Mexican Hat
A low-sulphidation epithermal gold deposit, GMV’s 100-percent owned Mexican Hat contains an estimated gold resource of 688,000 ounces across 5,000 acres. As GMV's flagship project, the company aims to further expand this resource through drilling, ultimately moving from an inferred resource estimate to a measured and indicated estimate. The mine development itself will consist of two pits — a smaller southeast pit will be mined first, followed by a larger pit to the north.
Mexican Hat project in Arizona
Highlights:
- Established Infrastructure: Located in close proximity to considerable transportation and power infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.
- Well-established Mining Process: GMV plans to extract minerals from Mexican Hat through heap leaching, a mining process known for its low capital investment and operating costs, fast payback, lack of tailings, low energy and water requirements, and simple setup and operation.
- Area Geology: Primary mineralization consists of gold and oxides in a metasomatic assemblage of chlorite, carbonate, epidote and minor silica arranged along a series of fractures and fault zones within a tilted conformable package of tertiary rock.
- Mineral Resource Estimate: The results of Mexican Hat's 2020 MRE include an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces at 0.58 grams per ton (g/t) gold in 36.73 Mt with a cut-off of .20 g/t gold and a strip ratio of 2.36.
- Preliminary Economic Assessment: Mexican Hat's PEA, conducted with the updated 2020 MRE, indicates a 10-year mine life; $100 million NPV; $67.80 million initial capex; 29.30 percent IRR after tax at $1,600/ounce of gold; and average annual gold production of 52,250 ounces.
Daisy Creek Lithium Project
View across the Basin showing historical trenching from the 1970s; material trenched is a claystone.
Located in Lander County, Nevada, Daisy Creek consists of 165 lode claims. Initially targeted for uranium by multiple oil and mining companies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the project instead proved rich in lithium, displaying values of up to 2 percent in clay-altered volcanic tuffs, which geologists noted was likely hectorite-based.
Because there was very little demand for lithium at the time, Daisy Creek largely sat ignored and forgotten. It was not until several decades later that two of the geologists involved in the project's original drilling program noted multiple similarities between Daisy Creek and Lithium America's highly prospective Thacker Pass discovery. GMV plans to conduct a field program to confirm these observations.
Highlights:
- Full Ownership: In May 2023, GMV entered into a three-year option agreement with Daisy Creek's original owner, which will see it eventually gain a 100 percent interest in the project.
- Area Geology: Daisy Creek is part of a mountainous formation primarily composed of crystal-rich, early Miocene era ash-flow tuff. Said formation covers roughly 200 square miles with a volcanic complex that contains a collapse-type or graben structure filled with finely laminated tuffs that likely host anomalous lithium reserves. The basin that hosts the project itself covers approximately 18 square miles and consists primarily of finely laminated fissile sediments.
- Pre-existing Infrastructure: Daisy Creek is situated near several operating gold mines and has access to power, water and paved highways, considerably lowering the initial capital investment that will be required to develop the project.
- Prospective and Promising: Daisy Creek displays similar geology to Lithium America's Thacker Pass deposit, with a mineral reserve of 3.7 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent at 3,160 ppm lithium.
Management Team
Ian Klassen — President and CEO
Ian Klassen has 30 years of experience in public company management, public relations, government affairs, entrepreneurship, media relationship strategies and project management. Klassen is the president of a North American mineral exploration company and sits on the board of directors of several private and public companies. Previous to his management activities within private and public companies, he held a variety of positions within federal Canadian politics, including as senior political advisor to the Minister of State (Transportation), and as chief of staff, Office of the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons. Klassen graduated with an undergraduate honors degree from Western University in 1989. In 1992, he received the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in recognition of his significant contribution to his community and country.
Dr. D.R. Webb — Acting Project Manager
Dr. D.R. Webb graduated with a geological engineering degree from the University of Toronto, where he obtained awards for the highest marks in both third-year and fourth-year field camps. He obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in geological sciences at Queen’s University and Western University, respectively, where his focus was on the structural and geochemical controls of gold mineralization in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt. Webb is credited for discovering both the largest granitic-hosted gold deposit in the Northwest Territories and the largest gold deposit in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt found in the past 30 years. He served as president and director of Tyhee Gold, where he and his team developed a high-grade gold deposit into production, becoming Mongolia’s first hard-rock gold mine. He later advanced his discoveries in Yellowknife into a multimillion-ounce resource, completed economic and engineering analysis and initiated both feasibility studies and permitting.
Webb also developed the Mon Gold Mine into the most recently permitted gold mine in the Yellowknife Gold Belt, operating for seven years and then shutting down in 1997. Webb is a consultant to the industry, providing services throughout the world and sits on the board of Lake Victoria Mining Company and Metallis Resources, several private corporations, and is on the advisory council for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining. Webb co-authored the qualifying report on Fortune Minerals’ Nico Deposit, recommending the acquisition of what is now the largest bismuth resource in the world.
Michele Pillon — Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Pillon is an accountant with several years of experience in the junior mining exploration sector. Since 1988, Pillon has been providing accounting and regulatory assistance to public and private companies.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 19 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project
- Labyrinth Resources Limited (“Labyrinth” or “the Company”) has signed:
- a binding option agreement with Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (“Sand Queen”) whereby Labyrinth has been granted a 12-month option (commencing on completion of the Distilled Acquisition) to acquire Sand Queen’s 49% interest in Comet Vale for $3m in cash (“Comet Vale Option”); and
- a binding share sale agreement to acquire 100% of Distilled Analytics Pty Ltd (“Distilled”) which owns the Vivien Gold Project (“Vivien”) located 6km from the Agnew Gold Mine (“Distilled Acquisition”), together, (“the Transactions”).
- The Transactions are consistent with the Company’s strategy to consolidate and grow underexplored high grade gold mines across the Menzies, Leonora and Leinster corridor that are close to infrastructure.
- Exercise of the Comet Vale Option will allow the Company to increase its existing controlling interest in Comet Vale from 51% to 100%.
- The Company’s Comet Vale gold project (on granted mining leases) is located 32km south of Menzies next to the Goldfields highway. The Company released an updated Mineral Resource of 96koz at 4.8g/t Au (100% basis) on 11 April 2023.1
- Vivien, previously owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX: RMS) (“Ramelius”), will provide Labyrinth a near-term opportunity to define a JORC mineral resource across the Vivien Main Pit and Vivien Gem Prospect from the existing project drill database.
- The Vendors of Distilled amongst others include Alex Hewlett and Kelvin Flynn. Alex and Kelvin have a strong track record, with one or both being involved in driving value creation at Red Dirt Metals Limited (now Delta Lithium), Spectrum Metals Limited, Mineral Resources Limited, Silver Lake Resources Limited and Wildcat Resources Limited.
- Following completion of the Transactions and Equity Raising at full participation, Mr Hewlett and Mr Flynn are expected to emerge with voting power in Labyrinth of approximately 12.3% and 10.2% respectively.
- Firm commitments received via a two tranche placement to raise $2.0 million in support of the Transactions and to fund high priority work programs.
- Existing Labyrinth shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in a 1-for-1.9813 non-renounceable Entitlement Offer raising up to an additional ~$2.0m.
§ The proceeds of the two tranche placement (“Placement”) and entitlement offer
(“Entitlement Offer”) (together, the “Equity Raising”) will be used to advance exploration at both Comet Vale and Vivien with the aim of growing a significant and high-grade resource inventory.
- Following completion of the Transactions and Equity Raising at full participation, Labyrinth will emerge with a pro-forma undiluted market capitalisation of ~$13.7m and pro-forma cash holdings of approximately $4.0m (before transaction costs and the exercise of the Comet Vale Option).
- Post the Transactions, the Company will re-assess strategic options (including a potential sale) for its 100% owned Labyrinth Project in Canada which currently contains a JORC compliant resource of 3Mt @ 5g/t Au for 500koz2. This will include leveraging the geological skill set of the Company to further evaluate the prospectivity of the deposit at depth and along strike.
- The Company has obtained in-principle confirmation from the ASX that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the Transactions.
Overview
The Comet Vale Option and Distilled Acquisition align with the Company’s strategy to consolidate and grow underexplored high grade gold mines across the Menzies, Leonora and Leinster corridor that are close to infrastructure.
Figure 2: Regional location of Vivien.
Historical underground production from the Vivien leases between 1902 and 1911 totalled 76,000oz at an average grade of 12.4 g/t Au. The Vivien open pit was mined between 1997 and 1998 and produced 410,000 tonnes at 2.70 g/t Au for 35,600oz.3
Ramelius ceased mining at Vivien in early 2023, with the last ore load coming to surface on 11 January 2023. Gold production for Vivien over the period of Ramelius’ operatorship (2015-2023) was 1.5Mt at 5.68g/t Au for 260koz4 processed through its Mt Magnet Mill situated 296km west of Vivien. Vivien was acquired by Ramelius in 2013 from Gold Fields at a cost of $10 million and, over its life, generated net cash flows of $130 million for Ramelius.5
Vivien comprises five Mining Licences (M36/111, M36/292, M36/34, M36/61 and M36/64) and one Prospecting Licence (P36/1890) with an area of 20.4km².
The wider Vivien project provides a commercially compelling brownfield gold exploration opportunity with six (6) priority drill targets based on historical gold intercepts that were not prioritised by Ramelius as part of its mining focussed activities at Vivien.
Vivien provides Labyrinth a near-term opportunity to define a JORC mineral resource across the Vivien Main Pit and Vivien Gem Prospect from the existing project drill database. There are also five (5) separate gold processing mills within 100km of Vivien that potentially provide a lower commercial threshold to profitable gold production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done
The gold spot price hit a new all-time high on Tuesday (July 16), rising as high as US$2,469.30 per ounce.
The yellow metal has been on a record-setting run this year, buoyed by strong demand from central banks, as well as a high level of buying from retail investors in Asia. It is now up about 20 percent year-to-date.
This week's rise came on the back of a variety of factors, including safe-haven demand after the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump over the weekend. Comments made on Monday (July 15) by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also helped push gold higher — speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, DC, he said the central bank will cut interest rates before inflation hits its much-discussed 2 percent target.
June US retail sales data, which came out on Tuesday, was flat, reinforcing expectations that the Fed could make its first rate reduction in September. Gold tends to fare well when interest rates are low.
As of 5:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, gold was slightly lower than its record price, trading at US$2,467.25.
Next stop for gold — US$2,500 and beyond?
Gold has US$2,500 clearly in sight, but what does its price trajectory look like once it gets there?
Despite its historic run, many market participants believe the yellow metal still has further to go.
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, said he was optimistic about gold's prospects heading into 2024, but its price increase has come without the factors that made him bullish.
"The global macro context ... is extremely bullish for gold, and that's still ahead of us. That's still — the catalysts that I was expecting to bring gold to where we are now haven't happened yet. So starting from where we are now instead of US$2,000 I think makes it — it embarrasses me to put numbers on it, but it's a very positive direction for gold," he told the Investing News Network (INN) at the Rule Symposium, held last week in Boca Raton, Florida.
Opinions vary widely about exactly how positive the direction may be for gold during this bull market, but Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shared his forecast with INN at the same event.
"I think clearing US$2,400 for good — trading a few weeks above that level would be key," he said. "Eventually I think we're going to go much higher. The timing of that is always the hard part. Getting back to where I think we're going to be at the end of this cycle, I think the gold price is going to be somewhere between US$6,000 and US$8,000."
When will gold stocks finally move?
With the gold price historically high, market participants are hoping gold equities are next.
While the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ) are respectively up about 28 percent and 32 percent year-to-date, those increases haven't overshot gold's rise by much. Investors typically use gold stocks to get leverage on the gold price, meaning they are seeking much larger gains.
Many experts believe generalist investors will become interested in gold stocks when gold miners start to release their second quarter results in the next month or so. Gold's 2024 price rise kicked off in earnest in Q2, meaning that it's the first quarter where companies will see the increase reflected on their balance sheets.
"I think we have an exceptionally rare and very, very attractive opportunity in the gold stocks," Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, told INN on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium.
"I think when companies start to report their second quarter earnings later this month, we're going to start to see some very attractive cashflow numbers — better than the first quarter and better than the year-ago comparisons," he explained in a conversation with INN. "I've got to think that investors, when they see two back-to-back quarters of strong cashflow numbers, are going to start to look at these companies."
Rick Rule: Black Swan to Watch, "Berserk" Scenario for Gold, Silver
Speaking at this year's Rule Symposium, which ran from July 7 to 11, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his updated thoughts on the US economy, including whether a recession is on the horizon.
In his view, it's not guaranteed — he said investors may want to begin to expect one, but hope they end up being wrong.
When asked about how gold tends to perform in a recession, Rule said it often goes lower at first if the recession is accompanied by a liquidity squeeze. After that, it depends on how the US Federal Reserve responds.
"If they respond to a recession by lowering the nominal interest rate by quantitative easing ... what happens is the precious metals markets go berserk. So if we have a circumstance where we have an inflationary recession — stagflation — and where the Fed's response is a political response, which is to say they make credit easy, then all bets are off for precious metals and precious metals-related assets to the upside," he explained during the interview.
Watch the video for more from Rule on the topics mentioned above, as well as his thoughts on uranium sector events, how to invest in rare earths stocks and potential time horizons for platinum-group metals.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths
Dr. Nomi Prins shared her thoughts on why central banks are buying gold, uranium's role in the energy transformation and why she became a director at ASX-listed Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI).
The geopolitical macroeconomist and best-selling author emphasized that a shift toward real assets is taking place.
"We are at the cusp of I think a major, major bull cycle for real assets because of weakness in banks, because I think the (US Federal Reserve) and other central banks are less relevant with respect to monetary policy and controlling anything. And because the world is evolving very quickly (due to) artificial intelligence, data, technology, the energy transformation," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.
"All of these things require more resources than we've actually mined in a lot of cases. So I think the main thing to think about as an investor is that some of these are long-term plays ... in your investment portfolio."
Watch the interview for more from Dr. Prins on gold, uranium and rare earths.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
