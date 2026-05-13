aTyr Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in May and June 2026.

Details of the conferences appear below:

Conference: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Conference: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 3:45pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the Jefferies conference. A webcast of the Jefferies event will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

aTyr PharmaATYRNASDAQ:ATYR
ATYR
The Conversation (0)
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this... Keep Reading...
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

Related News

gold investing

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

cobalt investing

Supra Elemental Targeting Critical Minerals Gap with Recovery Tech

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

critical metals investing

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast Track Critical Mineral Projects

critical metals investing

Critical Minerals Outlook

gold investing

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador