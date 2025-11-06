aTyr Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Provides Corporate Update 

Results reported for Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.

Company plans to meet with the FDA to determine path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis in the first quarter of 2026.

Company expects to complete enrollment in Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study of efzofitimod in systemic sclerosis-related interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) in the first half of 2026.

Ended the third quarter 2025 with $92.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) ("ATYR" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced third quarter 2025 results and provided a corporate update.

"In September, we announced results from our Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease (ILD). While we did not meet the primary endpoint, efzofitimod is the first investigational therapy to exhibit improvements in quality of life across multiple disease-related health outcomes while also reducing steroid burden in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis," said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. "Treatment options for pulmonary sarcoidosis are limited and can include a significant reliance on the use of oral corticosteroids, which often have significant side effects. There remains an urgent need for a new safe and effective treatment for patients with chronic, symptomatic disease."

"Based on the findings from EFZO-FIT™, we believe there is drug activity for efzofitimod as evidenced by improvements across multiple clinically relevant efficacy measures. Based on this, coupled with the ongoing high unmet medical need in pulmonary sarcoidosis, we plan to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2026 to review the results of the study and determine the path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis. We plan to provide an update regarding the next steps for the program following that meeting."

Third Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Period Highlights

  • Reported results from the global Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 3.0 mg/kg and 5.0 mg/kg of efzofitimod or placebo in 268 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in mean daily oral corticosteroid dose at week 48. Clinical benefit for 5.0 mg/kg efzofitimod was observed across multiple pre-specified study efficacy parameters at week 48 compared to placebo, including the King's Sarcoidosis Questionnaire (KSQ)-Lung score, KSQ-General Health score, Fatigue Assessment Scale, and complete steroid withdrawal and improvement in KSQ-Lung score. Additionally, treatment with efzofitimod maintained lung function as a measure of forced vital capacity and was well-tolerated with a safety profile consistent with prior trials conducted to date. Based on these findings, the Company plans to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of 2026 to review the results and determine the path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.
  • Presented the results from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study in a late-breaking oral abstract at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2025, which took place September 27 – October 1, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Daniel Culver, D.O., Chair of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and principal investigator of the study, delivered the presentation, titled "EFZO-FIT: The Largest Ever Interventional Trial in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis."
  • Enrollment is progressing in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of efzofitimod in patients with limited or diffuse systemic sclerosis (SSc, or scleroderma)-related ILD (SSc-ILD). This proof-of-concept study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 28-week study consisting of three parallel cohorts randomized 2:2:1 to either 270 mg or 450 mg of efzofitimod or placebo administered intravenously monthly for a total of six doses. The study intends to enroll up to 25 patients at multiple centers in the United States. Promising interim data from the study were reported in the second quarter of 2025, and the Company expects to complete enrollment in the study in the first half of 2026.
  • Presented at the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) Special Meeting, "Expanding frontiers in aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase research," which took place September 28 October 3, 2025, in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Leslie Nangle, Ph.D., Vice President of Research at aTyr, delivered a presentation titled, "Advancing a therapeutic platform based on tRNA synthetases for treatment of fibrotic lung diseases."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Cash Position

  • Cash & Investment Position: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale investments as of September 30, 2025, were $92.9 million.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $22.1 million for the third quarter 2025, which consisted primarily of clinical trial costs for the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ and Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ studies, manufacturing costs for a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) filing and commercial supply for the efzofitimod program, and research and development costs for the efzofitimod and discovery programs.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $4.8 million for the third quarter 2025.

About Efzofitimod

Efzofitimod is a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. Efzofitimod is a tRNA synthetase derived therapy that selectively modulates activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2 to resolve inflammation without immune suppression and potentially prevent the progression of fibrosis. In addition to the global Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study of efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of ILD, efzofitimod is also being investigated in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc, or scleroderma)-related ILD. These forms of ILD have limited therapeutic options and there is a need for safer and more effective, disease-modifying treatments that improve outcomes.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "designed," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "look toward," "may," "plans," "potential," "project," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits and applications of efzofitimod; the potential for efzofitimod to improve patient quality of life across multiple disease related health outcomes in pulmonary sarcoidosis; the expected size of, and number of patients to be enrolled in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study; our belief that there is drug activity for efzofitimod; and timelines and plans with respect to certain development activities and development goals, including our plans to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of 2026 to determine the path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis as well as our expectations with respect to the outcome of that meeting and next steps for the development of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, and our expectation that our Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study of efzofitimod in patients with SSc-ILD will complete enrollment in the first half of 2026. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our reliance on third-party partners and the potential that such partners may not perform as anticipated, the fact that NRP2 and tRNA synthetase biology is not fully understood, uncertainty regarding the ultimate long-term impact of evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, the risks inherent in using the results from the EFZO-FIT™ study to pursue FDA approval for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, the risk of delays in our clinical trials, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, including the uncertainty of related costs and regulatory filings and the risk that results from clinical trials or other studies may not support further development, the risk that we may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons, the fact that our collaboration agreements are subject to early termination, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

aTyr Pharma INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
(unaudited)
Revenues:
License and collaboration agreement revenues $ 190 $ $ 190 $ 235
Total revenues 190 190 235
Operating expenses:
Research and development 22,130 14,807 49,328 42,144
General and administrative 4,805 3,336 13,693 10,185
Total operating expenses 26,935 18,143 63,021 52,329
Loss from operations (26,745 ) (18,143 ) (62,831 ) (52,094 )
Total other income (expense), net 999 882 2,672 3,040
Consolidated net loss (25,746 ) (17,261 ) (60,159 ) (49,054 )
Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interest in Pangu BioPharma Limited 2 2 4 (2 )
Net loss attributable to aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ (25,744 ) $ (17,259 ) $ (60,155 ) $ (49,056 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.69 )
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 97,153,541 75,801,666 91,292,046 71,419,541


aTyr Pharma INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
September 30, December 31,
2025 2024
(unaudited)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale investments $ 92,914 $ 75,076
Other receivables 1,042 1,736
Property and equipment, net 4,429 4,850
Operating lease, right-of-use assets 5,603 5,817
Financing lease, right-of-use assets 745 1,192
Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,919 8,159
Total assets $ 106,652 $ 96,830
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,249 $ 13,715
Current portion of operating lease liability 799 711
Current portion of financing lease liability 630 541
Long-term operating lease liability, net of current portion 10,532 11,144
Long-term financing lease liability, net of current portion 398 887
Total stockholders' equity 80,044 69,832
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 106,652 $ 96,830

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

aTyr PharmaATYRNASDAQ:ATYRLife Science Investing
ATYR
The Conversation (0)
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this... Keep Reading...
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Gold Investing

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Copper Investing

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting