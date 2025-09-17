Atlassian Appoints Jason Warner, poolside Co-Founder to Board of Directors

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of TEAM collaboration and productivity software, today announced it is appointing Jason Warner to its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2025. Jason is the co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer of poolside, a frontier AI lab building its own foundation models to achieve artificial general intelligence.

"Jason has worked at the intersection of tech, leadership and growth in a way that few others have. As the founder of a next-gen AI company, Jason knows how AI is reshaping product design, accelerating software development, and transforming market strategies. He's exactly the kind of person we want on the team as we continue to accelerate on our AI journey," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian CEO and co-Founder.

Jason is a seasoned technology executive and software engineering leader who brings a visionary approach to AI and developer tools. As a passionate advocate for developers in the AI era, he underscores the importance of safeguarding the creativity of the engineering profession while embracing technological advancements.

Jason founded poolside with a fundamentally different approach to enterprise AI: bringing large-scale AI models directly into customers' most sensitive environments, rather than requiring their data to leave organizational boundaries. Under his leadership, poolside has successfully scaled and formed strategic partnerships, while pioneering technology that enables anyone to turn ideas into applications with minimal coding experience. By augmenting the work of software engineers, poolside frees them up to focus on more creative and ambitious projects.

Before founding poolside, Jason was the Managing Director on the growth team at Redpoint Ventures from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Technology Officer of GitHub for four years, during which he oversaw the platform strategy and guided the company through a transformative period of growth. He was instrumental in launching key products, including Actions, Packages, Advanced Security, Connect and Codespaces. Earlier in his career, Jason was the Vice President of Engineering at Heroku and led product engineering for Ubuntu Desktop and Phone at Canonical. Jason currently serves on the Operating Board of Directors of Bridgewater Associates. He holds a Master's in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Pennsylvania State University.

Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez stepping down from Atlassian's Board of Directors

Atlassian also announced that Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez will retire from the Board, effective September 30, 2025. The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Solv, an early-stage private company in the digital health space, was first elected to Atlassian's Board of Directors in November 2015.

"Heather helped guide Atlassian through some of our most important periods of growth and innovation over the last decade. She made sure we never lost sight of what matters most - our people and our customers. Her impact will be felt at Atlassian for a long time to come," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian CEO and co-Founder.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 300,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

Investor Relations Contact
Martin Lam
IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact
Marie-Claire Maple
press@atlassian.com

