Atlas Lithium Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 5th

Atlas Lithium Corporation to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 5th

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX), based in Boca Raton, Florida, focused on lithium exploration and development, today announced that Marc Fogassa, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 5th, 2026

DATE: May 5th
TIME: 10:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6th – 11th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Atlas Lithium's wholly-owned Neves Project was named in the Joint Fact Sheet for Japan–U.S. Critical Minerals Project Cooperation (March 2026) as the only Brazil-based lithium project, with both governments considering financial support for the project's development
  • Engaged four key project execution partners — Promon Engenharia, TSX Engineering, Cerne Construções, and RETC Infraestrutura — for the Neves Project in April 2026, with all contracts awarded at or below Definitive Feasibility Study budget projections
  • Modular dense media separation (DMS) lithium processing plant has been fabricated, transported to Brazil, and is now ready for assembly — marking a significant de-risking milestone toward production
  • Strategic $30M equity and offtake partnership with Mitsui & Co. of Japan, complemented by long-term lithium concentrate offtake commitments with key suppliers to Tesla and BYD

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 21% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Atlas Lithium Corporation
Gary Guyton
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (833) 661-7900
gary.guyton@atlas-lithium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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