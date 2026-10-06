Atlas Lithium Advances Pre-Assembly Steps for Its Processing Plant

Atlas Lithium Advances Pre-Assembly Steps for Its Processing Plant

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company") today announced that critical pre-assembly steps are well underway for its modular dense media separation ("DMS") lithium processing plant (the "Plant"). Working alongside Atlas Lithium's engineering staff are Alfa Engenharia, the Company's electromechanical assembly contractor, and the South African engineering company that designed the DMS Plant. Together, these teams are readying each of the Plant's components and determining the optimal assembly sequence, an important milestone in the Company's disciplined implementation of its 100%-owned and fully permitted Neves Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. In parallel with the progress described here, Atlas Lithium continues to see written product interest from large, well-established companies that, in aggregate, exceeds its planned production.

Key Highlights

  • Substantial De-Risking: With the Plant paid for, already in Brazil, and fully permitted for installation and operation, one of the largest capital and schedule risks facing any mining project has been substantially reduced.

  • Assembly Contractor Engaged Early: Alfa Engenharia, an experienced firm responsible for the Plant's assembly, has been contracted well in advance of assembly.

  • Optimized for Efficient Assembly: The modular components of the Plant are currently being grouped into delivery packages and sequenced in the optimal order of assembly.

  • Growth Potential: The Plant has a modular design that allows for future increases in its production capacity. Initially, the Plant is expected to produce approximately 146,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per year.

While DMS technology has long been used in the hard-rock lithium industry, the Plant is a modularized and optimized version of this proven technology, offering significant advantages over traditional processing facilities:

  • Faster path to production: Modular assembly supports a significantly shorter timeline to commissioning and operations than typical greenfield processing plants.

  • Built for growth: The modular architecture lends itself to future capacity additions, supporting the Company's long-term intent to expand industrial capacity at the Neves Project.

  • Trial assembled before shipment: The Plant's DMS modules successfully completed trial assembly in South Africa before being disassembled and shipped to Atlas Lithium in Brazil.

  • Industry-leading water efficiency: Advanced recirculation systems are designed to recycle approximately 95% of process water in the Plant, positioning it among the most water-efficient plants in the sector.

  • No tailings dam: 100% dry-stacked tailings eliminate the need for a tailings dam, reducing environmental risk and supporting the highest environmental standards.

Assembly Readiness in Pictures

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Figure 1: Inspection of the thickener shell.

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Figure 2: Inspection of structural steel beams.

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Figure 3: Inspection of steel structure and floor grating. 

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Figure 4: Inspection of galvanized walkway, handrail, and structural sections.

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Figure 5: Alfa Engenharia and Atlas Lithium team members inspect a skid-mounted flocculant system, ready for installation, an example of the Plant's modular design.

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Figure 6: Inspection of the thickener shell and other equipment.

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Figure 7: Alfa Engenharia crew members remove protective wrapping from magnetic separators for inspection.

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About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project is fully permitted, and its Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates robust economics with a 145% IRR and an 11-month payback. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 20% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Gary Guyton

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

gary.guyton@atlas-lithium.com

https://www.atlas-lithium.com/

@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317306

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