Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNRF) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement announced on October 27, 2026, as amended November 9, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,000,000. Due to strong investor demand, the Private Placement was upsized from the original C$1,000,000 to C$2,000,000.
Koby Kushner, President and CEO of Athena, commented: "We appreciate the strong support by our existing shareholders. In allocating the Private Placement, Athena has given priority to existing shareholders and to select new investors who have shown genuine interest in the Company and our grassroots gold discovery at Laird Lake. We are excited to return to Laird Lake shortly, to commence Phase 1 of our discovery definition drill campaign. The first phase will comprise a minimum of 2,000 metres, aimed at proving continuity and repeatability at the Scooby Zone, where our initial discovery hole returned 23.85 g/t Au over 5m (see Company press release dated August 19, 2026). Pending initial visual results, we hope to materially expand the program."
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. If, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the issuance of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is at or above C$0.60 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event"), the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving ten calendar days' notice to holders by way of news release. In that case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date on which such notice is given.
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finders' fees totaling C$52,260 and issued an aggregate of 202,800 non-transferable finder warrants ("Finder Warrants") and 87,750 non-transferable broker unit warrants ("Broker Unit Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Each Broker Unit Warrant is exercisable at C0.20 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance and consists of one Share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant ("Broker Unit Warrant"). Each Broker Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.25.
All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, expiring on March 21, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to advance exploration and development activities at its Laird Lake and Forester properties in Ontario, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 487,500 Units for gross proceeds of C$97,500 under the Private Placement. Each such participation is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by them exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before closing because the insiders' participation was not confirmed until shortly before closing, and the Company wished to close the Private Placement promptly for sound business reasons.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws. They may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or unless an exemption from registration is available.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering more than 7,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where the Company recently made a high-grade, near-surface, grassroots gold discovery. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project. Also in northwestern Ontario is Athena's Forester project, a 14,930-hectare land package located less than 30 km southeast of Equinox Gold's Musselwhite Gold Mine, with historical drill intercepts showing strong potential for both high-grade, narrow-vein and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Meanwhile, Athena's Excelsior Springs project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where it is currently under an earn-in option with Mammoth Minerals Limited. The Excelsior Springs project spans more than 2,500 hectares and includes at least three historic mines. For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Koby Kushner
President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Athena Gold Corporation
Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-846-6164
Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise stated.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
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