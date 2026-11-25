Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNRF) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) and magnetic survey, flown by SkyTEM Canada Inc. ("SkyTEM"), over its 100%-owned Forester project ("Forester" or the "Project") in Ontario's Musselwhite Gold Camp. The Project is located less than 30 km southeast of Equinox Gold's Musselwhite Mine. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its flagship Laird Lake project in the Red Lake Gold District, where follow-up drilling of the Scooby Zone discovery is set to begin before year-end.
Highlights
SkyTEM completed approximately 1,779 line-kilometres of TDEM and magnetic surveying using its SkyTEM306HP system, at 100 m line spacing, covering all 15,000 hectares of the Forester property.
First modern, high-resolution airborne geophysical dataset over the expanded 14,930-hectare land package, which has tripled in size since the initial acquisition in February 2026.
The survey is designed to map conductive banded iron formation (BIF) horizons, shear zones and structural corridors similar to those that host high-grade gold at the Musselwhite Mine.
Final processed data, including 1D resistivity inversion models, are expected from SkyTEM in January and will be used to prioritize targets for ground follow-up and drilling.
Koby Kushner, President and CEO of Athena, commented: "Forester has grown into a district-scale land package in one of Canada's most productive gold camps, and this survey gives us the first modern, high-resolution geophysical coverage over the property. We thank SkyTEM for their work on the survey. With this new dataset at Forester and our team preparing to return to the Scooby Zone at Laird Lake, Athena is set up for a very active period of exploration across both of our Ontario projects."
Jordan Quinn, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, added: "We will utilize this data to characterize the geophysical signatures of the various mineralized zones on the Forester project. Understanding how these zones respond in the electromagnetic and magnetic data will help greatly in our targeting and should allow us to follow our priority targets along strike and at depth with much greater confidence."
SkyTEM Survey Details
Figure 1: SkyTEM helicopter and the SkyTEM306HP system at the survey base during the Forester survey.
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The survey was flown by SkyTEM Canada Inc. using its SkyTEM306HP helicopter-borne TDEM system. The system uses dual-moment technology: a low-moment mode provides high-resolution, early-time data for mapping near-surface geology, while a high-moment mode provides late-time data for imaging conductors at depth. Magnetic data were acquired concurrently with a cesium vapour magnetometer mounted on the same rigid carrier frame, which was flown at a nominal terrain clearance of 30 to 40 m.
The survey consisted of approximately 1,779 line-kilometres over a single block, comprising approximately 1,618 km of traverse lines at 100 m spacing oriented at 002° and 161 km of tie lines at 1,000 m spacing oriented at 092°.
SkyTEM's final deliverables will include total magnetic intensity and residual magnetic field grids, electromagnetic time-gate and time-constant grids, and 1D multi-layer resistivity inversions presented as resistivity sections for each flight line and as resistivity depth slices, along with a final report documenting survey acquisition and processing.
Initial Prospecting at Forester
The Company completed a maiden prospecting program in October 2026, comprising rock chip sampling and mapping. A total of 12 samples were collected across historical as well as new showings. Analytical results from the program remain pending.
Figure 2: Location of the Forester project within the North Caribou greenstone belt, southeast of Equinox Gold's Musselwhite Mine, showing 2026 prospecting sample locations. Mineralization at the Musselwhite Mine and on other nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Forester Project.
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Next Steps
Once the final data are received, Athena's technical team will integrate the SkyTEM results with historical drilling and newly collected geological data to define the geophysical signatures of known mineralized zones on the Property. These signatures will be used to identify and rank targets on the property for ground follow-up, including prospecting, mapping and sampling, and to guide the planning of future drilling. Meanwhile, the Company continues to engage with various First Nations communities most proximal to the project. Subject to pending results, the Company plans to mobilize for a maiden drill program at Forester in 2027.
Laird Lake Project Update
Athena is preparing to return to Laird Lake to follow up on the Scooby Zone, the high-grade, near-surface grassroots gold discovery announced on August 19, 2026. Discovery hole LL-26-006A returned 23.85 g/t Au over 5 m from 21 m downhole, including 62.9 g/t Au over 1 m and 54.1 g/t Au over 1 m. The zone was also intersected in a step-out hole (LL-26-008) approximately 400 m vertically below the discovery hole, returning 8.03 g/t Au over 0.62 m within a broader interval of 1.37 g/t Au over 4.5 m. The Scooby Zone remains open, and more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation contact on the property remains largely untested.
The Laird program will be led by Jordan Quinn, P.Geo., who was appointed Vice President of Exploration on October 20, 2026, and who helped execute the maiden drill program that discovered the Scooby Zone.
Athena has also released a new video in which Koby Kushner and members of the Athena technical team discuss the Scooby Zone discovery, the geology of the Laird Lake project and the upcoming drill program. To watch the video, click here.
Grant of Stock Options
The Company announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share to a consultant of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's 2026 Stock Option Plan. The Options shall vest as to one-third every six months, expire five (5) years from the date of grant and are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Options, and any common shares issued upon exercise, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of grant in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jordan Quinn, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of Athena, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering more than 7,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where the Company recently made a high-grade, near-surface, grassroots gold discovery. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project. Also in northwestern Ontario is Athena's Forester project, a 14,930-hectare land package located less than 30 km southeast of Equinox Gold's Musselwhite Gold Mine, with historical drill intercepts showing strong potential for both high-grade, narrow-vein and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Meanwhile, Athena's Excelsior Springs project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where it is currently under an earn-in option with Mammoth Minerals Limited. The Excelsior Springs project spans more than 2,500 hectares and includes at least three historic mines. For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Koby Kushner
President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Athena Gold Corporation
Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-846-6164
Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise stated.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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