Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results from 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH,OTC:ATHOF) ("Athabasca" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 7, 2026 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at eight, electing eight proposed director nominees and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:



Nominee

 Votes For Votes Withheld
No. % No. %
Ronald Eckhardt 266,299,316 98.4 4,248,686 1.6
Angela Avery 268,796,825 99.4 1,751,177 0.6
Bryan Begley 261,066,153 96.5 9,481,849 3.5
Robert Broen 269,865,694 99.7 682,308 0.3
John Festival 220,532,242 81.5 50,015,760 18.5
Marty Proctor 268,845,881 99.4 1,702,121 0.6
Marnie Smith 269,654,616 99.7 893,386 0.3
Theresa Roessel 269,567,308 99.6 980,694 0.4


About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca's light oil assets are held in a private subsidiary (Duvernay Energy Corporation) in which Athabasca owns a 70% equity interest. Athabasca's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "ATH". For more information, visit www.atha.com.

For more information, please contact:
Matthew Taylor Robert Broen
Chief Financial Officer President and CEO
1-403-817-9104 1-403-817-9190
mtaylor@atha.com rbroen@atha.com



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