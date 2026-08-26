ATEX Resources Inc. Opens the Market

ATEX Resources Inc. Opens the Market

Chris Beer, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, ATEX Resources Inc. ("ATEX" or the "Company") (TSX: ATX) and his team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

ATEX is advancing the Valeriano copper-gold project in Chile, where a world-class Mineral Resource estimate underpins a rapidly evolving, high-grade, large-scale porphyry system. Ongoing drilling continues to expand mineralization and define higher-grade zones, reinforcing the project's potential to support a long-life copper and gold operation.

Through a disciplined district consolidation strategy, ATEX has expanded its land position to approximately 25,000 hectares, capturing multiple porphyry exploration targets. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration and creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Aman Atwal
VP of Business Development and Investor Relations
ATEX Resources Inc.
aatwal@atexresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311588

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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