ATEX Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

ATEX Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

ATEX Resources Inc. (TSX: ATX) (OTCQX: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report, presenting the Company`s environment, social and governance ("ESG") performance for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The report covers activities related to the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region of northern Chile, and marks a milestone in ATEX's commitment to transparency and responsible mineral exploration practices across its operations and stakeholder engagement.

Chris Beer, Interim President and CEO of ATEX, commented: "During 2025, ATEX achieved significant exploration milestones while simultaneously strengthening our ESG practices through community engagement initiatives, environmental monitoring programs, permitting activities, and the advancement of internal governance frameworks. This inaugural report is intended as an introduction to our sustainability approach and methodology. As our business evolves, we intend to continue refining our practices, improving disclosure, and reporting annually on our progress."

Felipe Machado, Vice President of Sustainability and Country Manager of ATEX, commented: "This inaugural Sustainability Report marks a significant milestone for ATEX. It represents our first comprehensive effort to communicate how we integrate environmental, social, and governance considerations into our business strategy, operations, and decision-making."

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at www.atexresources.com.

About ATEX

ATEX is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at www.atexresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Beer,
Interim President and CEO
Email: cbeer@atexresources.com

Aman Atwal,
Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: aatwal@atexresources.com

1-647-398-9405
or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298490

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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