Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

altech batteriesatc:auasx:atcbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Keep reading...Show less
Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to advise that its CERENERGY(R) battery project has been formally assessed as the highest possible green rating category, "Dark Green", by the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (former CICERO), now owned by Standard and Poor's Global Ratings based in Oslo, Norway.

Highlights

- Highest possible green rating category of "Dark Green"

- S&P Global Ratings agency, Oslo, Norway

- CERENERGY(R) battery emissions (kgCO2/kWh) expected to be one-third of lithium-ion batteries

- Assessment on environmental benefits and risks - Shades of Green methodology

- Eligible projects can access Green Bond debt market

- One of the debt financing options for CERENERGY(R) project

Altech acknowledges this tremendous result and believes the accreditation is testament to Altech's CERENERGY(R) battery being one of, if not the greenest battery technology available today, with the lowest carbon footprint, lowest supply chain requirements and environmentally friendliest in relation to raw materials. This represents an outstanding achievement of the dedicated battery team at Altech and Fraunhofer IKTS and confirms the long-term, sustainable battery technology and business strategy of CERENERGY(R) being rated as "Corresponding to the long-term vision of a Low-Carbon Climate Resilient future" by S&P Global Ratings.

Overall Shades of Green Assessment

Based on the project category shades of green detailed below, and consideration of environmental ambitions reflected in Altech Batteries GmbH's Green Bond Framework, S&P assessed the framework as Dark Green. Eligible projects under the issuer's green bond framework are assessed based on their environmental benefits and risks, using Shades of Green methodology.

S&P assessed the project category as Dark Green, primarily reflecting the importance of battery storage in the transition of the power and industrial sectors, the contribution to the development of alternatives to lithium-ion and cobalt-free batteries, and the CERENERGY(R) battery's comparatively low expected emissions and fossil-free direct production process.

The CERENERGY(R) battery is a solid state, sodium chloride battery. While lithium-based batteries are expected to continue as the dominant battery technology going forward, sodium-based batteries are anticipated to play an increasing role, particularly in the stationary storage market. In the IEA's STEPS scenario, for example, sodium-based batteries account for around 10% of annual capacity additions by 2030. Shifts to sodium-based batteries are expected because they require no critical mineral/metal inputs such as lithium, graphite, copper or cobalt. The primary materials in the CERENERGY(R) battery are sodium, alumina, and (recycled) nickel derivatives. Nonetheless, solid state, sodium-based batteries remain an emerging technology, with less extensive academic literature into their environmental performance compared with lithium-based equivalents.

According to the framework, the CERENERGY(R) battery has expected emissions of around 14 kgCO2/kWh capacity (scope 1, 2, and 3). According to the framework, scope 1 and 2 emissions are 4.07 kgCO2/kWh capacity. According to the issuer, the capacity figure for scope 3 emissions of about 10 kgCO2/kWh derives from data provided by, and discussions with, large suppliers, transportation emissions, and conservative estimates for more minor suppliers. By way of comparison, a 2019 paper from by the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute found an estimated range of 61-106 kg CO2/kWh cradle-to-gate emissions for lithium-ion batteries (NMC chemistry) for vehicles, depending mainly on the electricity mix.

The entire CERENERGY(R) direct production process will be powered by renewable energy. Altech Batteries GmbH has entered a power purchase agreement for the direct provision of solar energy, complemented by on-site solar installations. The CERENERGY(R) battery uses raw materials that entail less environmental risks. The CERENERGY(R) battery is fully recoverable/recyclable. Recycling of the CERENERGY(R) battery will take place at the plant and is carried out via mechanical, rather than chemical, recycling methods, which typically entail lower emissions and energy use.

Altech Batteries GmbH foresees large demand from industry for the CERENERGY(R) battery. This could relate to the use of batteries in industrial micro grids, or to support systems in data centres, logistics centres, and hospitals. It also considers heavy industry, such as steel and chemicals as potential end users. The use of batteries in industry contributes to the transition if they support or facilitate decarbonisation and electrification efforts, rather than, for example, power-cost optimisation. The issuer furthermore foresees grid storage as a large use of the CERENERGY(R) battery, whether co-located with renewable assets or directly integrated into transmission networks. Such use of batteries is crucial for the integration of variable renewable energy sources (including for backup or peak load) and demand management, as well as for supporting grid reliability and stability, though can also be used for other purposes, for example purely for price arbitrage.

The issuer screened the CERENERGY(R) battery plant and supporting infrastructure (e.g. roads and power supply) for physical climate risks. Consideration of physical risk also extends to its supply chain, for example in its supplier risk assessments and consideration of potential disruption to supply chain logistics.

Managing Director Iggy Tan said that the positive project assessment, formally termed a "Second Party Opinion" (SPO), confirms that Altech's CERENERGY(R) project aligns to ICMA Green Bond Criteria and is of a type suitable for finance via green bonds. "The project can now be accessed by investors that participate in the green bond market, the size of which is approaching US$250 billion annually and a large portion of which is present in Europe. The CERENERGY(R) project's green shading score does not affect bond pricing, rather it provides a transparent mechanism by which green bond investors are able to categorise their investment in terms of climate risks and impacts. We are very proud of achieving this significant milestone" he said.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY

Altech Batteries Ltd Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of a third offtake Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Axsol GmbH (Axsol) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

- Strategic Heads of Agreement
- Executed with Axsol GmbH (Axsol)
- Certified supplier to NATO
- Offtake for 10MWh in first year, then rising to 30MWh in subsequent years
- Option to increase to 120MWh per subject to availability
- For the first five (5) years of production
- Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Western Defence Industries
- Cooperation for multisystem battery management system (BMS)

Axsol is a leading, award-winning provider of integrated renewable energy solutions and is based in Germany. Axsol leverages its expertise in diverse battery technologies and systems, alongside specialised equipment, to seamlessly integrate solar, wind, hydrogen energy and fuel cell solutions. These advanced energy systems ensure safe and reliable energy supply across multiple industries.

Altech has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Axsol to supply the western defence industry with CERENERGY(R) battery technology. As a certified supplier to NATO and select western allied forces, Axsol's involvement will streamline qualification procedures, enabling early market entry and sales of CERENERGY(R) batteries. These highly robust, durable and non-flammable batteries are ideally suited for defence applications and government agencies.

Additionally, Altech will collaborate with Axsol to leverage its expertise and know-how in efficiently managing and integrating various battery technologies with multiple energy supply sources using its advanced energy management system, "AXOS." Future Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are expected to incorporate multiple battery technologies tailored for different applications. As such, smart integration is essential to ensure their efficient, reliable and cost-effective operation.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Deliveries are expected to commence in Q1 2027 at the earliest, following the commissioning of Altech's production plant.

- Technical specifications and guarantees will align with the provided data sheet.

- A confidential price per GridPack has been agreed upon.

- Minimum purchase targets are set at:

o 10 MWh in 2027; and
o 20 MWh in 2028; and
o 30 MWh annually from 2029 to 2031.

- Subject to availability, maximum purchase targets are:

o 30 MWh in 2027; and
o 60 MWh in 2028; and
o 120 MWh annually from 2029 to 2031.

- Axsol is the exclusive distribution partner for Altech CERENERGY(R) batteries to western defence industries.

- Altech and Axsol will collaborate on the development of a multisystem battery management system.

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"We are delighted to have secured such a competent partner in Axsol, enabling Altech to enter the highly attractive defence-related market segment with our CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. Axsol's strong interest in our technology highlights the unique advantages of Altech's CERENERGY(R) Sodium Chloride Solid State Battery technology and the exceptional unique selling points we bring to the market."



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Limited

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share.

Highlights

- Binding Commitments to raise $4 million

- Placement oversubscribed

- Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company's shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX:ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.

The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.

The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:

- Securing project finance and bank due diligence process

- Securing offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

- CERENERGY(R) environmental and project permitting

- Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY(R) project

- Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant

- Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)

- Corporate costs and working capital.

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.

This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation".

To view the intended use of funds for the $4M raised, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7B3ZY5B0



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the fourteenth exploration well at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Sixteen representative 2.5 or 3 m brine samples collected over a 225-metre interval of RW-DDH-14 ranged from 277 to 379 mgl lithium.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB, 1XQ-FRA) has started a 5,000-metre drill program on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty property in the Eeyou-Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and within a 1-kilometer area of influence around the claim's external boundaries as well as a $100,000 per year advance royalty starting at the fifth year of the agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the final in-province preparations for the Company's maiden drill programs at the Double Mer Uranium and Radar Ti-V projects in Labrador, Canada.

Final Preparations at Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

×