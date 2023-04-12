FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

GamingInvesting News

ASUS Announces Four GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Cards

New graphics cards include the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070, and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070

KEY POINTS

  • ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 features a MaxContact heatsink, 12VHPWR support and new 11-blade Axial-tech fans producing 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure
  • TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 offers wide case compatibility, military-grade capacitors and ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing to help ensure reliable performance
  • Dual GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards feature a retro-futuristic aesthetic; at 269 mm long and powered by a single PCIe® cable, they also support small form factor builds

ASUS today announced four new GeForce RTX™ graphics cards: the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070. The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599 the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

ASUS today announced four new GeForce RTX™ graphics cards: the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 is 3.12 slots thick and 338.9 mm long, providing increased surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow while utilizing the new cyberpunk design and ultra-rigid structure of its larger siblings. A 16-pin power connector ensures compatibility with the latest 12VHPWR PSU standard, and an adapter is included to ensure compatibility with other power supply. These cards also feature three new 11-blade Axial-tech fans which can push 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure than its predecessors on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080. A massive vented backplate ensures airflow, and 0 dB technology keeps the cards silent under lighter workloads.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 also includes performance and quiet modes with a Dual BIOS switch, two FanConnect II headers, ARGB tail-lights compatible with Aura Sync, and ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing quality.

Performance and reliability meet in the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070
ASUS also offers a TUF Gaming variant of the GeForce RTX 4070, complete with the same powerful GPU as the Strix version, with a slightly thicker heatsink and shorter card design. A wide vent on the high-strength aluminum backplate improves airflow compared to previous-generation models. The card measures at 3.15 slots, 301 mm length, and includes new 11-blade Axial-Tech fans.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 also offers the Dual BIOS switch and a redesigned ARGB TUF logo, alongside the military-grade capacitors and Auto-Extreme manufacturing quality.

Create the perfect build with all-new black and white Dual GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs
For the first time since the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series family of graphics cards, the ASUS Dual cards are back in the mix. Now available in the standard black color tone and a new white version the ASUS Dual cards have been redesigned with a new look for the 40 Series, evoking retro-futuristic style elements, including a semi-transparent view onto the heatsink at the top of the card.
The ASUS Dual cards include an all-aluminum backplate, 11-blade Axial-tech fans, and a Dual BIOS switch. The Dual GeForce RTX 4070 has two fans, giving the card a total length of just 267.1 mm, offering much greater compatibility with compact systems. Featuring a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, the Dual GeForce RTX 4070 can be easily deployed into an existing build.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING
The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC and the Dual GeForce RTX 4070 (OC and non-OC versions) are available now in North America at Newegg and the ASUS Eshop for $649 and $599 , respectively.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070 (OC and non-OC versions) will be available in April 2023 . Please contact your local ASUS representative for more information.

For more information, please visit: https://www.asus.com/us/site/Graphics-Cards/GeForce-RTX-40-Series/

NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS GeForce RTX 40 Series landing page: https://www.asus.com/microsite/Graphics-Cards/GeForce-RTX-40-Series/
ASUS News: https://www.asus.com/us/News/
ASUS Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america
ASUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONS [1]

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070

  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 2 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 2 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070

  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 1 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 1 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 4070

  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 1 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a
  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 1 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 4070 White OC Edition

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 4070 White Edition

  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 1 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a
  • NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070
  • CUDA Cores: 5888
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • PCIe Interface: 4.0
  • 1 x Native HDMI 2.1
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

[1]

Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-announces-four-geforce-rtx-4070-graphics-cards-301795281.html

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BD88's Live Dealer Achieves Record-Breaking Success in Online Casino Malaysia

BD88, a trusted online casino Malaysia, announced today that BD88's Live Dealer game has achieved record-breaking success, surpassing 10,000 players per week for seven consecutive weeks at the start of the quarter. The game set a new milestone in March, exceeding 50,000 monthly players, with an average of more than 1,000 players playing online every day.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/161957_2036778b94202bfd_001.jpg

Get the authentic casino experience with BD88's live dealers

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO; PNY Introduces Latest 40 Series NVIDIA GeForce GPU

PNY announced today the expansion of its revolutionary NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series PNY and XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO™ graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599 , the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and MIT Researchers Develop a Natural and Comfortable "Seamless-walk" Virtual Reality Locomotion System

The system is cost-effective, scalable, and provides high-resolution with an "intelligent carpet" touch sensor, opening doors to VR gaming and healthcare applications

Urban real-world environments have limited physical space for foot-based locomotion and present challenges to natural VR locomotion (since virtual environments are much larger than the corresponding real-world environment), a fact that has been noted in past studies (Mandal 2013 ; Pai and Kunze 2017 ). To compensate for this challenge, efficient virtual reality (VR)-based locomotion techniques have been proposed to enable natural and immersive locomotion experiences akin to walking in large, virtual environments. However, the VR locomotion systems often require attaching an equipment to the body or video-recording the user's body pose. This leads to discomfort caused by equipment size and discontinuous adjustment as well as privacy concerns related to capturing the entire body without blind spots. Against this backdrop, researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), Korea in collaboration with researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL), USA developed a novel foot-based VR locomotion system, called "Seamless-walk," that offers a more natural and comfortable locomotion experience without requiring the use of any walking equipment or a video of the user's body pose during walking or interaction with objects using their hands.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ATLAS: EARTH AND NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS DRIVES IRL TRANSACTIONS THROUGH VIRTUAL GAME

Fans of Zoup! and Barberitos can now earn virtual currency for real-world purchases through the ATLAS: EARTH app

ATLAS: EARTH the popular virtual real estate game, today announced new partnerships with national food chains Zoup! and Barberitos enabling players to earn rewards when they order their favorite meals. By linking select credit cards to the ATLAS: EARTH app, consumers will now receive in-game currency for every dollar spent at the restaurants, which can be used to buy virtual properties in the ATLAS metaverse. Other brands already signed up for the Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP) have seen player visits increase by as much as 15 percent and average order values increase by 10 percent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROKiT and KPK Join Forces to Launch Innovative Products and Manufacturing Joint Venture in India following COVID hiatus

Joint Venture will reignite ROKiT's business interests in India following hiatus due to COVID

ROKiT, a global conglomerate of cutting-edge products, technologies, drinks and services, has partnered with Tamil Nadu's KPK for a Rs 500 Cr investment to launch innovative products and manufacturing in India . This exciting new joint venture will focus initially on delivering Consumer Electronics, Gaming, and Mental Health services followed by the ROKiT Drinks portfolio, ROKiT's proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi mesh services and ROKiT Gear.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

READY PLAYER ME AND KRIKEY AI LAUNCH AI ANIMATED AVATARS

AI Animate Ready Player Me Avatars

A new AI Experience lets users generate avatar animations in minutes

Krikey.ai, an AI tools company, announced an AI Animation partnership with Ready Player Me today. The AI Animation tool for Ready Player Me Avatars is available at www.krikey.aireadyplayerme - Users can sign in and then visit this link to create and AI Animate their Ready Player Me Avatar.

Whether animating a Ready Player Me Avatar for a game, film or just for fun - users can now generate 3D Avatar animations in minutes using Krikey AI. With just a text phrase, an animation can be created and exported to your 3D game engine or film editing software of choice. The exporting file format is either a video file or fbx file. Animate your Ready Player me Avatar today using Krikey AI: www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme .

Within the Krikey AI Tool, users can edit the speed of their animation, change the camera angle, select a 3D background, add a drop shadow and more. Creators and developers can now quickly generate multiple custom 3D Avatar characters and animations for their projects. What used to take days can now happen in minutes – empowering a wave of creativity and possibility. Ready Player Me created interoperable Avatars for the metaverse and now, with Krikey AI, you can bring these characters to life with custom AI Animations. Creators and developers can visit www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme to generate their own AI animations today.

"Ready Player Me has spent years building the perfect avatar system and now we are excited to partner with AI innovators to accelerate what's possible with our avatars. The Krikey team has developed an AI Text to Animation tool that is an excellent compliment to our custom 3D Avatars." said Timmu Toke, CEO of Ready Player Me. "We are thrilled to partner with the Krikey AI team to bring AI Animation tools to our creator and developer community."

The Krikey AI Animation tool currently supports simple human motion prompts (for example: walk, run, bow, wave, spin and more). The team is training the AI Model with more motion data every month so the variety and quality of the AI Animation output is always improving. More complex prompts like jumping jacks, baseball pitch and walk up stairs also lead to engaging results. To access the AI Animation tool with your Ready Player Me Avatar, first create an account at krikey.ai and sign in. Then visit www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme to customize your Ready Player Me Avatar before generating your AI Animation. The website has a prompt guide to help users discover text prompts that will yield the best results with the AI Animation tool.

"Nearly two decades ago the world changed when anyone could upload a video to the Internet. Today, anyone can create and animate a 3D character with Krikey AI and Ready Player Me."  said Ketaki Shriram , Co-founder and CTO at Krikey.ai. "In the next 12 months, almost every company will need to integrate 3D generative AI tools to their pipeline and products. This is the future of play."

Krikey's AI Animation tool is available today online at www.krikey.ai/readyplayerme . Visit the website to generate your first AI animation!

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI has built a set of developer tools including an AI Text to Animation tool, custom 3D Avatar tool, AR mobile app toolkit and more. The AI tool enables creators to generate animations they can take into any platform for 3D content creation. Krikey has previously partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. For more information, please visit www.krikey.ai .

About Ready Player Me

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 6,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

READY PLAYER ME AND KRIKEY AI LAUNCH AI ANIMATED AVATARS

READY PLAYER ME AND KRIKEY AI LAUNCH AI ANIMATED AVATARS

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-player-me-and-krikey-ai-launch-ai-animated-avatars-301790054.html

SOURCE Krikey, Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Energy Investing

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

×