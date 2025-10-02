Astria Therapeutics Now Enrolling HAE Patients in the European Union for the Phase 3 ALPHA-ORBIT Trial

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it has begun opening clinical trial sites in the European Union (EU) and may begin screening participants for the Phase 3 ALPHA-ORBIT trial of navenibart, an investigational monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) with the potential for dosing every 3 and 6 months.

Astria is enrolling the ongoing ALPHA-ORBIT trial with clinical trial sites open and accepting HAE patients across the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan, North Macedonia, and Israel. Approval for the ALPHA-ORBIT trial from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) sanctions the activation of an anticipated 32 sites in 10 EU countries: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

"We're thrilled to be enrolling eligible participants in the EU for the Phase 3 ALPHA-ORBIT trial," said Christopher Morabito, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Astria Therapeutics. "The excitement we're seeing from physicians and patients in the EU underscores navenibart's potential to change the way people live with HAE across the globe."

"Navenibart's profile is compelling for people living with HAE, and we are thrilled that HAE patients in Europe now have the opportunity to enroll in the ALPHA-ORBIT trial," said Danny Cohn, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the HAE Center of Expertise at Amsterdam UMC, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. "We encourage patients to work with their physician to learn more about the ALPHA-ORBIT trial and navenibart."

"People living with HAE are waiting; not just for treatments that reduce the burden of disease, but for those that also ease the burden of treatment," said Maria Kortekaas, President of HAE Netherlands, a non-profit organization. "Clinical trials are part of the promise of progress, and we are pleased that Astria has chosen to conduct this late-stage trial in numerous countries throughout Europe."

ALPHA-ORBIT is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of navenibart administered every 3 months or every 6 months in up to 135 adults and 10 adolescents with HAE Type 1 or Type 2. The primary endpoint is time-normalized monthly HAE attacks at 6 months, and a key secondary endpoint includes the proportion of participants who are attack-free at 6 months.

The navenibart Phase 3 program consists of the ALPHA-ORBIT Phase 3 trial and ORBIT-EXPANSE long-term trial, which are designed to support registration globally. After 6 months of participation in ALPHA-ORBIT, patients may be eligible to enter ORBIT-EXPANSE, in which all trial participants will be treated with navenibart and which includes a patient-centered flexible dosing period.

For more information on the ALPHA-ORBIT trial, please visit AlphaOrbit.longboat.com or https://euclinicaltrials.eu/search-for-clinical-trials/?lang=en .

About Navenibart:

Navenibart is an investigational monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in development for the treatment of HAE. Our goal with navenibart is to provide rapid and sustained HAE attack prevention with a validated mechanism and trusted modality administered subcutaneously every 3 and 6 months. We aim to empower people living with HAE to live life without limitations from their disease.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com , or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the goals and objectives of the ALPHA-ORBIT trial; the potential of navenibart as a treatment for HAE and its profile; the need for additional HAE treatment options; and our corporate strategy and vision, including our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or "vision," and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Astria's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, future financial performance, results of pre-clinical and clinical results of the Astria's product candidates and other future conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks and uncertainties related to: changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as: adverse results in our drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities, the risk that the results of preclinical studies may not be replicated in clinical trials, that the preliminary, initial or interim results from clinical trials may not be indicative of the final results, that the results of early stage clinical trials, such as the results from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and ALPHA-SOLAR clinical trial, may not be replicated in later stage clinical trials, such as ALPHA-ORBIT, the risk that we may not be able to enroll sufficient patients in our clinical trials on a timely basis, and the risk that any of our clinical trials may not commence, continue or be completed on time, or at all; decisions made by, and feedback received from, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities on our regulatory and clinical trial submissions and other feedback from potential clinical trial sites, including investigational review boards at such sites, and other review bodies with respect to navenibart, STAR-0310, and any other future development candidates; our ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of drug substance and drug product for navenibart, STAR-0310, and any other future product candidates on a cost-effective and timely basis, and to develop dosages and formulations for navenibart, STAR-0310, and any other future product candidates that are patient-friendly and competitive; our ability to develop biomarker and other assays, along with the testing protocols therefor; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property rights for navenibart, STAR-0310 and any other future product candidates; our potential dependence on collaboration partners; competition with respect to navenibart, STAR-0310, or any of our other future product candidates; the risk that survey results, modeling data and market research may not be accurate predictors of the commercial landscape for HAE, the ability of navenibart to compete in HAE and the anticipated position and attributes of navenibart in HAE based on clinical data to date, its preclinical profile, pharmacokinetic modeling, market research and other data; risks that any of our clinical trials of STAR-0310 may not commence, continue or be completed on time, or at all; risks that results of preclinical studies of STAR-0310 will not be replicated in clinical trials; our ability to manage our cash usage and the possibility of unexpected cash expenditures; our ability to obtain necessary financing to conduct our planned activities and to manage unplanned cash requirements; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to recognize the benefits of any additional acquisitions, licenses or similar transactions; and general economic and market conditions; as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Astria may not actually achieve the forecasts or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and investors and potential investors should not place undue reliance on Astria's forward-looking statements.

Neither Astria, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Astria's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Astria:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

Astria Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Its lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6 th at 10:00am ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/atxs/1868288 . An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present final STAR-0215 Phase 1a healthy subject data in an encore presentation at the upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on June 1, 2024.

Jessica Best, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Astria Therapeutics, will present a poster titled, "Updated Results of a Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0215 for Hereditary Angioedema" at 9:45am EST on Saturday, June 1.

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Valencia, Spain on June 1, 2024.

  • Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, will present information on ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-term open-label trial of STAR-0215 in people living with HAE, in a poster titled "Rationale and Design of the ALPHA-SOLAR Clinical Trial of STAR-0215 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)." The poster session will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00pm CEST.
  • Nikos Biris, Ph.D., Senior Director of Assay Development at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on the characterization of STAR-0310 in a poster titled "Development and Characterization of STAR-0310: a Novel OX40 Antagonistic Monoclonal Antibody." The poster session will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00pm CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, granted stock options to purchase 173,500 shares of Astria's common stock on May 1, 2024 under Astria's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria.

The options were granted as an inducement material to four employees entering into employment with Astria in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $9.50 which is equal to the closing price of Astria's common stock on May 1, 2024 (the "Grant Date"), and will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's employment start date (which preceded the Grant Date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly on a ratable basis over the following 36 months, subject to the employee's continued employment with Astria on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

