Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Astral Resources

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aargold stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Astral Resources

Astral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Continued Excellent Results from Jasper Hills with Initial Fish Deposit Assays up to 45 g/t Gold

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce initial results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Fish deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project; with additional results from geotechnical diamond core drilling at the 303koz Au Cork Tree Well deposit also received.

Keep reading...Show less
US flag, Federal Reserve flag, gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$2,600, Here's What Experts Think is Next

Gold hit yet another price milestone this week, closing Friday (September 20) at US$2,622.12 per ounce.

The latest increase came two days after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points.

The long-awaited reduction is the first since 2020, and places the target federal funds rate at 4.75 to 5 percent. Aside from its emergency cuts during the pandemic, the Fed hasn't lowered rates by half a percentage point since 2008.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold jewelry.

Gold's Record Price Run Weighs on Jewelry Demand in China

Gold jewelry sales in China are slumping on the back of record prices and weakness in the country's economy.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday (September 19) that Chinese demand is traditionally high at this time of year due to September's mid-autumn festival and the week-long National Day holiday in early October.

However, gold's ongoing upsurge has dampened purchases — the yellow metal rose past US$2,600 per ounce this week, reaching an all-time high following the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points.

Keep reading...Show less

Porgera Mine Working with UN and Enga Provincial Government to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Violence-Stricken Province

All amounts expressed in US$

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) New Porgera Limited (NPL) said today it is working with the United Nations (UN) and Enga Provincial Government (EPG) as part of an ad hoc crisis committee to assist with humanitarian aid to the conflict-ridden Porgera Valley in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE DETOUR LAKE MINE

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed an updated technical report for the Detour Lake mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Extension of TransAsia Debt Facility

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has reached an agreement with TransAsia Private Capital Limited (“TransAsia”) to extend the maturity date of its existing debt facility to 31 January 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Operations Update

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Tumour Response in Sixth Patient Triggers Additional Recruitment in Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Related News

oil and gas investing

Operations Update

Copper Investing

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX Granted HiPurA® HPA New Zealand Patent and Pilot Plant Progress

Copper Investing

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

Nickel Investing

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

US Government Funding Update

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

×