Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

Asra Minerals’ (ASX:ASR) recent drill results from its Leonora South gold project in Western Australia have confirmed “economic mineralisation” comparable to operating, high-grade gold mines in the region, said Paul Stephen, the company’s managing director.

“The challenge for the Kookynie area … is it's been mined since 1880 — generally very high grade, but generally narrow veins. And our recent intersection of 14 metre widths, very shallow, 10 metres from surface, is really reflective of our aim to change that narrative, so that we're actually chasing more economic and more mineable mineralisation,” Stephen said.

He added that the results compare favourably with high-grade historic mines in the region, like Cosmopolitan, which closed down in 1922, and current operating mines like Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) Leonora operations.

“I think what we're seeing now with Eclipse and Challenge, and where we're drilling, is hopefully a repeat of that style of mineralisation,” Stephen said.

Watch the full interview with Asra Minerals Managing Director Paul Stephens above.