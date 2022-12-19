Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Asetek Announces U.S.-Based Hub For Its Asetek SimSports® Products

Provides Consumers and Resellers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico Reduced Shipping Costs and Faster Delivery of Asetek SimSports® Sim Racing Products

Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, today announced it has established a U.S.-based hub to expedite delivery and reduce shipping costs of its Asetek SimSports® products to consumers and resellers based in North America .

The new hub is currently stocked with innovative and immersive sim racing pedals from Asetek SimSports®, including the Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedal Set, with its hydraulic brake cylinder; the Invicta™ Clutch; the Forte® Sim Racing Pedal Set with its mechanical load cell brake cylinder; and the Asetek SimSports® Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals. Additional products will be added to the U.S. Hub, including the recently announced Invicta™ and Forte® Wheelbases, Forte® Formula Wheel, as well as the La Prima™ Bundles.

In addition, accessories and apparel are stocked at the U.S. hub, including the Invicta™ Throttle Footrest; the Invicta™ Pedal Face Plate; the Forte® Pedal Face Plates – both two and three pieces; the Firm Throttle Spring for Invicta™ pedals; and the Invicta™ Sim Racing Boots.

"Given the strong interest in our sim racing products from consumers and resellers based in the U.S., Canada and Mexico , it was important for us to set up a U.S.-based hub to provide them with optimal pricing and expedient delivery of our Asetek SimSports® products," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "As we expand our offering of immersive sim racing gear with additional steering wheels, sim racing rigs, seats, shifters, hand brakes, and other accessories, our goal is to stock products in all of our hubs as quickly as possible."

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan , and the United States .
www.asetek.com

Media Contact

Solveig Malvik
Director of Branding & Outbound Marketing
+45 21 73 93 83
sma@asetek.com

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-announces-us-based-hub-for-its-asetek-simsports-products-301706163.html

SOURCE Asetek

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IESF Concludes Largest and Most Diverse World Esports Championships

- The International Esports Federation (IESF) concluded the 2022 World Esports Championships after ten days of thrilling competition, interactive programming and a spectacular Closing Ceremony in Bali .

IESF 2022 World Esports Championships Medal Ceremony in Bali.

Over 600 athletes representing 105 countries competed at the WE Championships, the most nationalities ever represented in an esports tournament. The record $500,000 prize pool was split among the winners of six games: CS:GO, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, eFootball 2023, Tekken 7 and PUBG Mobile. Host nation Indonesia won an unprecedented three of the seven games and was crowned the World Esports Champion.

IESF President Vlad Marinescu presented Indonesia with the WE Championships trophy and said: "Congratulations to Indonesia for becoming the World Esports Champion and to all of our medalists. We are extremely grateful to our hospitable host city Bali for sharing IESF's values of respect, friendship and unity and supporting our mission to unite, support, and empower the international esports ecosystem. Esports' growth is unparalleled; together, we have broken barriers and made history!"

Indonesia's passion for esports energized every competition, with enthusiastic fans cheering on all of the action. The nearly 500 hours of fierce competition surpassed 10 million views, reached more than 3 million views on TikTok and 185.4 million impressions across all social media platforms. IESF also took a significant step towards creating more opportunities for women in esports and crowned Poland the first-ever women's CS:GO tournament champion during the WE Championships.

The 2022 edition of the WE Championships marked the largest and most geographically diverse installment of the event in its 14-year history. During the Closing Ceremony, Bali officially handed over hosting rights to Iași, Romania , for the 2023 WE Championships Finals. The event is set to feature over 800 athletes from 130 nations and engage a new generation of esports fans to continue the historic growth of the World Esports Family.

About IESF
IESF is the uniting body for World Esports . Founded in 2008 by nine-member nations, IESF is composed of 130 Member Federations across six continents. IESF brings together all esports stakeholders to achieve a united ecosystem for the development of sustainable and responsible gaming worldwide. The IESF World Esports Championships is the biggest multi-sport spectacle of esports in the world. IESF also organizes the annual World Esports Summit in order to support the highest standard of esports governance.

International Esports Federation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iesf-concludes-largest-and-most-diverse-world-esports-championships-301705919.html

SOURCE International Esports Federation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c4248.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere Blockchain Burns Millions of Terra Luna Classic in Anticipation of Finesse P2E Game Release

Lithosphere core developer KaJ Labs has burnt millions of LUNC in anticipation of the upcoming official release of Finesse: Shadow Warriors (FSW), where LUNC will be burned during game play. KaJ Labs announced in Oct. 2022 that it would integrate Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in the game series and that a website would be established to allow individuals to view the burn in real-time.

KaJ Labs announced that due to current market conditions and to further fine tune the Finesse Shadow Warriors game, the official launch of its FSW has been delayed until April 18, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

VC Funds Beat Cyber Athletes 3:0 in the first Xenna Tournament. SIDUS GATES expands the metaverse

SIDUS GATES presented its new mobile game Xenna - the first-ever battle royale RTS- in Dubai on December 14 . Moreover, it was streamed live .

VC Funds Beat Cyber Athletes 3:0 in the first Xenna Tournament. SIDUS GATES expands the metaverse.

The main highlight of the event was a Xenna tournament where guests could enjoy Xenna's quick and rewarding gameplay competing for an NFT prize pool of $100,000 . All participants got special NFT facilities used to extract resources in the game. VC Funds, who won the competition,got 3 of the 10 legendary refineries.

Both facilities and refineries are crucial to producing fuel for interplanetary voyages across the SIDUS metaverse and can be achieved in CBT and OBT tournaments..

To enter Xenna at these early stages, one will need an NFT hero. Only 6,500 NFT heroes will be on offer via whitelist during the Dutch auction that will take place in December.

Praised both by professional cyber athletes and non-gamers, Xenna created a precedent of P2E gaming that sits at the confluence of the crypto and esports worlds. Additionally, it doesn't rely on paid publicity to attract a wide audience.

This is yet another step in the Sidus Metaverse expansion plans that fit in line with the official Dubai Metaverse Strategy which is aiming to invest $4 billion of the country's GDP over 5 years to turn Dubai into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies.

The first-ever battle royale RTS: Xenna

Xenna is published by SIDUS GATES, an exclusive game publisher onboarding gaming studios and their projects to the SIDUS metaverse. All games are united by lore and utilize native tokens $SIDUS and $SENATE. Players will be able to move NFTs and their progress across all the metaverse's games.

" We've trailblazed a unique model allowing players to be co-owners of the SIDUS metaverse. SIDUS is all about tight-knit and mutually fruitful economic and social relationships, and this is what makes it a would-be paragon of true metaverse," said SIDUS GATES CEO Roman Povolotski . " It's great to see this model succeed. To share our joy with those who didn't make it to the event, we decided to give away 50 NFTs to propel your in-game progress. Maybe this will help cyber athletes recover after their defeat. "

To take part in NFT the giveaway, please fill out this form .

SIDUS metaverse: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

Media Contact:
Vlad Grin
team@sidusheroes.co
+375 29 261 4875

Photo  - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970500/SIDUS_METAVERSE_Xenna_Party.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vc-funds-beat-cyber-athletes-30-in-the-first-xenna-tournament-sidus-gates-expands-the-metaverse-301705387.html

SOURCE SIDUS METAVERSE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c0535.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Competition Interactive's Innovative Slot Game Running Rich Reels Recommended for Final Approval by Nevada Gaming Control Board. Final Nevada Gaming Commission Approval Expected December 22.

- After successfully completing a 6-month slot trial, Competition Interactive's Running Rich Reels Slot Game received recommendation for Final Approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The final step in the approval process will occur at the Commission meeting on December 22 . Competition Interactive aims to shake up the world of casino gaming with its social, competitive, and hybrid skill-based games which can now be enjoyed in Las Vegas casinos including New York New York and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Competition Interactive's Innovative Slot Game Running Rich Reels Recommended for Final Approval by Nevada Gaming Control Board

Positively received by both operators and players for its interactivity, high-end graphics, and innovative gameplay. The hybrid chance/skill game is the world's first and only slot game with a steering wheel that allows players to use their skill in an arcade-style race to determine bonus payback. This unique arcade-style racing experience will enable players to drive for cash on 6 fairytale-themed courses with a modern twist.

The Las Vegas based gaming start-up, Competition Interactive, offers land-based and on-line social, competitive, skill-based fun with next generation game designs. Leading casino architect and CEO of Competition Interactive Paul Steelman and Chief Creative Executive of Competition Interactive Keith Winters, a digital media and animation veteran, lead the team. In addition, the small team consists of Robert Quinones , Lead Software Engineer, Roland Lavallee , Lead Hardware Engineer, and Connie Stafford , Director of Compliance. Paul and Keith developed the company due to their casino visionary expertise and their passion for evolving the casino gaming experience.

" As a Las Vegas gaming manufacturer, we are thrilled that we brought the casino industry the first-ever gambling racing game. We are closer to merging the world of land-based casino gambling with the world of interactive video games. The time for Next Generation gambling games is now." says Keith.

"We founded Competition Interactive to create and build new forms of casino entertainment. We're dedicated to creating a whole new world of competitive and interactive games for the casino." says Paul.

For more info:

competitioninteractive.com
runningrichracing.com

View the sizzle reel at youtube.com/@RunningRichReels

Follow on:
Facebook @CompInteractive
Instagram @compinteractive

ABOUT COMPETITION INTERACTIVE

Competition Interactive is an innovative gaming manufacturer that is changing the casino gaming world one experience at a time. They are bringing the familiarity of playing arcade and console style video games to the exciting environment of the casino floor.

Headquartered in Las Vegas , Competition Interactive was born from the love of game design and the passion for evolving the casino gaming experience. It's a team of gamers, designers, artists, developers, engineers, and entrepreneurs bringing years of gaming experience to the company. Competition Interactive is dedicated to "Changing the Game" and striving to modernize the industry.

Contact:
Jennifer Bradley
JB Public Relations
jennifer@jbpublicrelations.com
(702) 234.9385 cell

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competition-interactives-innovative-slot-game-running-rich-reels-recommended-for-final-approval-by-nevada-gaming-control-board-final-nevada-gaming-commission-approval-expected-december-22-301704898.html

SOURCE Competition Interactive

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade expands GameFi service for the growth of WEMIX PLAY Ecosystem

  • Swaps service opens, supporting game token transactions based on immediate interactions
  • REFLECT listed on WEMIX.Fi to establish a shared growth structure for WEMIX ecosystem

- WEMIX PLAY, the blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is releasing an expanded GameFi service to promote the growth of the ecosystem.

Game Fi, The latest service in the Wemix Play Ecosystem

The swap service has been added for various game tokens that make up the liquidity of the ecosystem of WEMIX PLAY.

The swap service of GameFi allows users to instantly exchange game tokens to pWEMIX$ based on immediate interaction with changes in the value of WEMIX employed in WEMIX PLAY. Users can also increase assets by obtaining a certain ratio of the transaction fee from staking game tokens and pWEMIX$.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

In addition, REFLECT, a synthetic token of WEMIX PLAY, was listed on WEMIX.Fi as the first game token.

REFLECT is a synthetic token that can be created by fusing tokens that are registered in the REFLECT Alliance.

The newly registered game token can be received through Airdrop, and REFLECT, whose value increases accordingly, aims to generate the growth of both the synthetic token and individual tokens. It has a unique characteristic of linkage where the growth of the game leads to the growth of REFLECT, then to the growth of the platform.

By listing REFLECT on WEMIX.Fi, Wemade will connect the interoperability of WEMIX's mega-ecosystem and the economy across ecosystems to create a framework for shared growth.

WEMIX PLAY, on the other hand, which aims to be an open blockchain gaming platform is a web platform that provides a wide range of blockchain-based services including information of onboarded games, NFTs, auctions, and DeFi services such as tokens, REFLECT, swap, and staking.

Since its launch in July 2022 , it continues to present P&E games of diverse genres, maintaining its position as the world leader in blockchain gaming platform. There are plans to release WEMIX PLAYER, an app player and a  donation system that allows users to donate various tokens to influencers.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX as a key currency in the gaming industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-expands-gamefi-service-for-the-growth-of-wemix-play-ecosystem-301705037.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mars Labs Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership With DWF Labs

'Mars Labs', the blockchain-based metaverse platform developer, announced its strategic partnership with DWF Labs, a leading global web 3.0 investment company. This partnership comes with approx. 1M dollars investment in The Mars Metaverse project.

Mars Labs Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership With DWF Labs

The Mars is a metaverse platform based on the red planet, and Mars Labs CEO Kevin Chang said that the company is focusing on a metaverse game that is fun to play for everyone. The Mars Metaverse, scheduled for official launch in 2024, is a P2E (Play to Earn) metaverse with contents that allow you to enjoy various gameplays such as camping, basketball, racing, and busking.

DWF Labs is a global Web 3.0 venture capital firm headquartered in Switzerland , supporting global expansion by investing in and advising promising Web 3.0 projects. Recently, a new branch was established in Korea, which is the fifth global branch to be established. DWF Labs not only provides investment support, but also provides consulting, liquidity provision, smart contract security audit, and marketing services.

Through this partnership, Mars Labs will work with DWF Labs for marketing efforts for global expansion of the overall businesses operated by Mars Labs , such as MRST and PBOS Tokens, NFTs (Non- Fungible Token), as well as The Mars Metaverse.

Kevin Chang , CEO of Mars Labs , said, "It is an honor to receive investment from a globally recognized venture capital (VC) and form a strategic partnership. Mars Labs and DWF Labs will have a deep cooperative relationship in various fields as their experience in various web3-based technologies and business meets Mars Labs ."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-labs-announces-strategic-investment-and-partnership-with-dwf-labs-301704918.html

SOURCE Mars Labs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

