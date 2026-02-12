Ascot Resources Announces Name Change to Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Ascot Resources Announces Name Change to Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AOT.H; OTCID: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, effective February 13, 2026, it will change its name to "Cambria Gold Mines Inc." in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open under the new symbol "CAMB".

In connection with the name change, the new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 132063108 and ISIN will be CA1320631080.  

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

Robert McLeod
CEO and Director 

For further information contact:

Email: info@cambriagold.com 
Phone: 778-725-1060

and:

Sam Brezden
Email: sam.brezden@cambriagold.com
Phone: 236-838-1840

Or visit:

https://cambriagold.com/

Cautionary Statements:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ascot-resources-ltdaot-cctsx-aotgold-investing
AOT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
TomaGold (TSXV:LOT)

TomaGold

Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Keep Reading...
Olympic rings sculpture with snowy mountain backdrop.

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

As organizers award the medals for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, fans and spectators alike may have pondered a singular question at some point: how much is an Olympic gold medal actually worth?The short answer is far less—and far more—than most people assume.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Tajiri Resources (TSXV:TAJ)

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ongoing Phase II trenching program at the majority owned Yono Project, Guyana, which indicate three significant gold zones potentially hosting economic mineralisation. All results are given in... Keep Reading...
Sirios (TSXV:SOI)

Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Keep Reading...
tomagold corporation

TomaGold: Advancing a District-scale Gold and Base Metal Portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Bahia Metals Corp.

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Related News

uranium-investing

Deep Space Energy Secures US$1.1 Million to Advance Lunar Power and Satellite Resilience Goals

base-metals-investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Bahia Metals Corp.

rare-earth-investing

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

nickel-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

energy-investing

Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin