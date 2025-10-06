Ascot Announces New Interim Board Chair

Ascot Announces New Interim Board Chair

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT,OTC:AOTVF; OTCQB: AOTVF) (" Ascot " or the " Company ") announces that William (Bill) Bennett, Interim Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, has resigned to focus on serious family health matters.

A lawyer by training with extensive experience in provincial government as an MLA in British Columbia, Mr. Bennett has provided his leadership, guidance and expertise across multiple committees at Ascot since 2018, and as Interim Chair since earlier this year. Formerly BC's Mines Minister, he supported the advancement of the industry and within it, the participation of First Nations.

Indi Gopinathan will replace Mr. Bennett as Interim Board Chair. Ms. Gopinathan joined the Ascot Board in late 2021, bringing over two decades of experience in both the mining industry and capital markets to her role.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

James A. (Jim) Currie
CEO and Director

For further information contact:

KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC. Email: AOT@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQB under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com .

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


