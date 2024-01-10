Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai Seeing Increase in Global Deals As Apple Vision Pro Launch Stokes Demand For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Seeing Increase in Global Deals As Apple Vision Pro Launch Stokes Demand For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Apple AR Glasses Set To Push ARway's AR Navigation Into The Mainstream

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that it's seeing a increase in global demand for its AR platform in anticipation of the launch of Apple's Vision Pro February 2nd, 2024. ARway.ai currently has over 3800+ total accounts, with 4400+ maps created and 43+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's groundbreaking augmented reality and spatial computing technology

Notable New Deals
Suteki, Sweden
Suteki Interactive is a studio based in Sweden specializing on XR experiences for leading brands across Europe looking to add AR Navigation into their offerings. Suteki creates visual and interactive solutions that are suitable for a number of different areas from marketing and events to simulation and interactive training. Their notable client list includes Samsung, BMW, Whirlpool, AMD, Fiat and more.

Walkk.app, Oman
Walkk.app is an IT Consultants based in Oman integrating ARway with public services systems in museums and convention centers.

African Technopreneurs, South Africa
African Technopreneurs is an XR developer and hardware reseller in South Africa looking to add AR Navigation solutions to their offerings. Their mission is to connect consumers with Virtual reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) solutions in Southern Africa & the African continent delivering these VR, AR , and MR tech solutions and training to companies, educational establishments and individuals.

Apple Vision Pro
In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple's ecosystem.

Apple announced Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2nd, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: "The long awaited Apple AR glasses are here! We have been waiting for this moment since 2019 and I'm extremely excited to announce that it has finally arrived. I see this as an enormous opportunity for early investors to participate in the next big thing… augmented reality and spatial computing technology. ARway is purpose built for the Vision Pro Launch"

The consumer adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a new market opportunity for ARway's technology as the Company is a software solution provider for the Apple Vision Pro. ARway.ai's use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company's vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.

Recent Tech Updates
As announced last month, ARway recently launched Version 2.7, marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway's platform performance for enterprises and developers. The deployment of this technology at Congohas Airport, Brazil, and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, showcases its global applicability and scalability.

Watch a video showcase of Version 2.7 - click here

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway is leveraging AI to Transform Spatial mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the release of Version 2.7, marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway's platform performance for enterprises and developers. The deployment of this technology at Congohas Airport, Brazil, and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, showcases its global applicability and scalability

This launch is expected to generate more revenue for the Company as it is solving the challenges facing enterprise customers.

Watch a video showcase of Version 2.7 - click here

The centerpiece of Version 2.7 is the enhanced capability to transform 2D floor plans into property and mini-city scale 3D digital twins, now accommodating spaces more than 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters). This breakthrough allows for the creation of centimeter-precise digital twins, which can be connected for seamless navigation across multiple floors and areas, both indoor and outdoor.

Previously announced feature and patent
Earlier this year ARway announced it had filed a provisional patent for 3D Floor Plan and Digital Twin Generation technology to create and manage virtual replicas of physical spaces. This technology is unique in that it eliminates the complexity and reliance on expensive hardware and scanners by ingesting 2D floor plans and architectural drawings and converting these artifacts into 3D environments.

Complementing these major features, ARway has introduced several minor yet impactful enhancements to further streamline the user experience.

Notable enhancements include:

  • Updated Toolbar and Help Modals: A cleaner toolbar display and helpful instructional modals make creating with ARway even more intuitive.
  • Upgraded Floor Plan Peg Adjustments: Creators can manually adjust pegs with confidence, ensuring precise placement.
  • Location Directory Category and Subcategory Updates: A cleaner UI for adding and editing categories and subcategories enhances usability.
  • Map Connector Update: Creators can now edit Map Connector pins from both the 3D and 2D maps with enhanced controls for multi-map and multi-floor navigation experiences.
  • Large Scale Floor Plan Compatibility Upgrade: High-resolution floor plans are now efficiently compressed without sacrificing clarity on mobile apps powered by ARwayKit SDK.

These upgrades are targeted towards ARway's enterprise business and new SaaS business, aiming to drive developer adoption and enhance the total value proposition of the ARway platform. By democratizing AR features through the ARwayKit SDK and improving the platform's capabilities, ARway is poised to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, enterprises, agencies, and XR developers.

The upgrades in Version 2.7 significantly enhance ARway's market competitiveness. By offering a solution that is not only more powerful but also easier to use, ARway is positioned to attract a larger customer base. The automation of 3D map creation and the expansion of the platform's capabilities are key factors in driving the company's growth and profitability.

As part of the Company's stock options plan it has issued 1,175,000 3-year options at $0.215/ share.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

See word doc attached for body text
See excel document attached for financial tables
Place each financial table under the corresponding yellow highlighted title - include title and hyperlink



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811461/nextech3dai-reports-2023-third-quarter-earnings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce four new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month. A wave of new demand for ARway is coming in from around the globe with various use-cases leveraging its groundbreaking augmented reality technology

These new customers build upon last week's announcement that ARway had signed ten new developer SaaS subscription deals with various companies and agencies around the globe, including Comcast (USA), Staghill (Belgium), Akrotonx (Switzerland), Maker Faire (Italy), Coddle Technologies (India), Noono Studio (Brazil), and more. The Company is anticipating that 50% of these new subscribers will move onto ARway's partner program at a cost of $10,000, and then move to a $100,000+ program based on usage and square footage of the space.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces ten new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month from countries around the globe, targeted at various industries and use-cases leveraging ARway's groundbreaking augmented reality technology. ARway.ai currently has over 3,000 user accounts signed up for its platform which represent additional future potential revenue

These developer SaaS deals mark a significant step forward for ARway's global expansion by bringing the Company's cutting-edge solutions to diverse markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group: Focused on XR Products for Entertainment and Enterprise Markets


Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that Dr. Michael Gross has retired from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on other business interests.

"Mike has been a valuable member of Sona's Board, and we wish him great success in his future endeavours," stated Mark Lievonen, Chair of Sona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, and City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in  the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce. These contracts reflect a diverse range of industries, indicating the broad applicability and demand for Nextech3D.ai's services. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.AI Announces Six New 2024 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.AI Announces Six New 2024 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for the Change of Business into a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

