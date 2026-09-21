Arthur Hu to Join BD as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Arthur Hu to Join BD as Chief Information and Digital Officer

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Arthur (Art) Hu has been named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer, effective September 30.

Arthur (Art) Hu, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, BD

Hu brings more than 25 years of experience leading global technology, digital and business transformation initiatives at scale. He joins BD from Lenovo Group, where he most recently served as senior vice president, global chief information officer and chief technology and delivery officer for the Solutions and Services Group. There, his responsibilities included leading digital technology, AI adoption and business transformation across customer, partner and employee-facing platforms. Prior to Lenovo, he spent over a decade at McKinsey & Company advising organizations on technology, operations, strategy and organizational transformation. Throughout his career, Hu has demonstrated the ability to connect technology to business outcomes, using digital capabilities to drive growth, improve execution and embed operational excellence.

"Art is an exceptional technology and transformation leader with a proven track record of using digital, AI and automation to drive performance at scale," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Bringing his depth of technology-sector experience to BD strengthens our leadership team and gives us an important advantage as technology becomes increasingly central to how healthcare is delivered and how leading MedTech companies operate. Art will play a critical role in building a faster, more productive and more connected BD – modernizing our enterprise, embedding AI into how we work, and translating technology into greater innovation and stronger business outcomes. We are excited to have a leader of his caliber help shape the next chapter of BD and create even greater value for our customers, patients and shareholders.  

Hu will succeed Denise Russell Fleming, who will retire from BD at the end of 2026.

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at  www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X  @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Megan Dubrowski
Senior Director, Executive Communications     
Megan.Dubrowski@bd.com   

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor_Relations@bd.com 

 

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