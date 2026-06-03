Artemis Gold Announces Management Succession

Artemis Gold Announces Management Succession

TSXV: ARTG,OTC:ARGTF

Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG,OTC:ARGTF) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erik Marchand, currently Vice President Finance, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective July 1, 2026. As part of a planned leadership succession, Erik will be replacing Gerrie van der Westhuizen, who has informed the Company of his planned departure on July 31, 2026. Mr. Van der Westhuizen joined the Company in January 2021 and has served as CFO since January 2023.

Artemis Gold CEO Dale Andres commented: "We congratulate Erik on his appointment. Erik has been working in lockstep with Gerrie over the past five years and more recently was responsible for the successful completion of the Company's bond offering and the announced dividend policy. He has been integral in strengthening our balance sheet and we have been planning for this smooth transition for some time.

"We also thank Gerrie for his dedicated service to the Company during a pivotal period as we successfully carried out Phase 1 construction and transitioned into operations and our subsequent expansion phases. During Gerrie's tenure, the Company completed and refinanced its project loan facility, standby-facility and master lease agreements and amended both the silver and gold streams. We wish him well as he enjoys time with family here in Canada and back in his native South Africa."

About Erik Marchand

Erik Marchand is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 15 years of experience in finance and accounting spanning the mining and natural resources sectors. Mr. Marchand, in his role as Vice President Finance, played an integral role in the Company's corporate finance functions, financial reporting, internal controls, treasury, corporate finance, risk management, as well as continuous business process improvement. Mr. Marchand joined Artemis Gold in September 2021 as Corporate Controller and prior to this, he held progressively senior finance roles at one of Glencore's international mining operations. Mr. Marchand began his career with Deloitte and holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/03/c1110.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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