Armory Mining Provides Update on the Candela II Lithium Brine Project, Incahuasi Salar, Argentina

(TheNewswire)
V ancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to provide an update on its Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina.
The Company is planning to pursue a scoping study which will enhance development of the Candela II project. The goal of a scoping study is to evaluate both technical viability and economic potential of the deposit. The project has been advanced by the Company with exploration drilling and has an inferred resource of 457,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate in-situ. This resource estimate was completed by WSP Australia*. The current lithium carbonate price is $13,401 per ton for 99.5% battery grade, as of November 17, 2025.
The study will assist in providing a preliminary estimate of technical and economic factors, including potential production, resource expansion, capital costs, and operating costs, in addition to risk factors and the assessment of both current market conditions and future commodity projections. The study also addresses environmental impacts and legal/regulatory requirements.
The location of the project is within what is referred to as the ‘Lithium Triangle", a section of South America that stretches among Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. Ganfeng Lithium, China's largest producer of the battery metal, has the adjacent concession to Candela II, and a production well approximately 9.8km away. Rio Tinto and Power Minerals (PNN) are also located nearby.
*The Candela II Lithium Brine Project contains a National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") completed by WSP Australia Pty. Ltd. (see Spey Resources Corp. news dated September 26 th , 2023).
Technical information in this news release has been previously published and was reviewed and approved at the time by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol MBM, FAusIMM (CPVal), MAIG who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia; an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO & Director
alex@armorymining.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.