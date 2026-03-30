Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

(TheNewswire)

Armory Mining Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. March 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defence sectors, is pleased to

that it has applied for membership in the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries ("CADSI"), the national voice of Canada's defence, security, and cyber sectors. CADSI plays a central role in fostering collaboration between industry, government, and military stakeholders.

 

Membership in CADSI aligns with the Company's broader strategy to position its critical and strategic mineral portfolio within the evolving global defence and security landscape. Armory Mining has also sought to engage with key industry organizations across North America to support its long-term objective of contributing to secure and resilient supply chains.

 

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer of Armory Mining Corp., stated: "If our bid to gain membership is successful, CADSI represents an important step in aligning Armory Mining with Canada's national security priorities and the growing need for reliable domestic sources of critical minerals. As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global supply chains, the role of strategically sourced materials has never been more important. Through CADSI, we look forward to engaging with industry and government stakeholders to better understand defence-driven demand, support supply chain resilience, and advance our portfolio in a manner that contributes to both Canadian and allied security objectives."

 

Membership in CADSI provides Armory Mining with access to industry forums, policy discussions, technical workshops, and strategic networking opportunities across Canada's defence and security ecosystem. Participation will enable the Company to stay informed on emerging procurement trends, regulatory developments, and partnership opportunities relevant to critical minerals essential to modern defence, advanced technologies, and national security infrastructure.

 

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.

 

Contact Information

Alex Klenman

CEO & Director

alex@armorymining.com

604-970-4330

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.   This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the  1933 Act) unless registered under the  1933 Act  and applicable  state  securities  laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

 

Forward-looking statements:

 

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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