Armory Mining Acquires Geological Data For The Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. March 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce has acquired historical data relating to its Riley Creek antimony-gold project and plans to complete a detailed analysis of the dataset using modern interpretation methods and advanced software. The Company anticipates commencing this data review immediately and intends to begin its previously stated work within the next 90 days.
Historical Geophysical Survey
In 1995, an extensive airborne survey incorporating magnetometer, electromagnetic, and radiometric data was completed over the property by Dighem. The survey utilized its multicoil, multifrequency Dighem system, along with a high-sensitivity cesium magnetometer, a 256-channel spectrometer, and a four-channel very-low-frequency (VLF) receiver. The survey covered approximately 575-line kilometres along east-west-oriented flight lines spaced at 100-metre intervals.
The original 1997 interpretation of the survey data identified 11 areas of interest based on geophysical anomalies and structural complexity. The work highlighted multiple fault systems, potential intrusive contacts, radiometric anomalies, and electromagnetic conductors, all of which were considered prospective and warranted follow-up ground evaluation.
Modern Data Analysis Program
The Company intends to digitize and analyze the complete geophysical dataset using current processing algorithms and interpretation techniques that were not available at the time of the original survey. Advances in geophysical software now provide enhanced data filtering, three-dimensional modelling, and the ability to integrate multiple datasets, which may reveal additional geological features and exploration targets not previously identified.
"By applying modern processing techniques to this high-quality dataset, we believe it will yield valuable insights and assist us in identifying priority drill targets. This work will help to improve our understanding of the structural controls on antimony mineralization in this highly prospective area," said Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer. "With planning underway for phased exploration at our Ammo antimony-gold project, and with this analysis program at Riley Creek expected to begin within the next 60 days, we continue to advance our projects and prepare for more comprehensive exploration programs over the coming year," he added.
About the Riley Creek Project
The Riley Creek project is located on Graham Island in the Queen Charlotte Islands, British Columbia, at latitude 53°23'N and longitude 132°25'W. The property is accessible year-round via logging roads from the village of Port Clements to the north and Daajin Giids (formerly Queen Charlotte City) to the southeast. The regional geology comprises Jurassic Yakoun Formation sedimentary rocks, Tertiary Masset Formation volcanic flows and pyroclastics, and Tertiary plutonic intrusions of the Kano suite.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO & Director
604-970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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