Arizona Metals Announces Appointment of Pamela Saxton to Board of Directors; Extends Kay Deposit to 1,350 m Depth and Confirms Continuity of Kay Mineralized Horizon 280 m North of Previous Drilling

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the " Company " or " Arizona Metals ") is pleased to announce that Pamela L. Saxton has agreed to join its board of directors (the " Board "), with her appointment to take effect on September 17, 2025 .

Ms. Saxton brings more than 35 years of senior leadership and board experience in the mining and natural resources sectors. She currently serves on the boards of Bunker Hill Mining Corporation and Rare Element Resources Ltd. and has previously served as a director of Aquila Resources Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation. Her executive management experience includes serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thompson Creek Metals Company, CFO of NewWest Gold Corporation, and Vice President of Finance for Franco-Nevada's U.S. Operations. Trained as an accountant with Arthur Andersen & Company, Ms. Saxton has a proven record of financial governance, capital markets expertise, and value creation within the U.S. mining sector. She holds a B.Sc. in Accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder , and is based in Denver, Colorado .

Ms. Saxton is being appointed to the Board to fill a vacancy created by the departure of three of the Company's independent directors. Michael Pilmer , Katherine Arnold , and Rosa Espinoza have each tendered their resignation from the Company's Board of Directors to be effective September 17, 2025 . Mr. Pilmer, Ms. Arnold and Ms. Espinoza were not re-elected by shareholders of the Corporation at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company which concluded on June 26, 2025 (the " Shareholder Meeting "), however, as permitted by Canada Business Corporations Act, each graciously agreed to remain on the Board for a period following the Shareholder Meeting in order to facilitate an orderly transition and good corporate governance while the Company searched for and identified a qualified and suitable replacement director candidate. Arizona Metals wishes to thank Mr. Pilmer, Ms. Arnold, and Ms. Espinoza for their significant contributions and dedicated service to the Company.

Duncan Middlemiss , President and CEO of Arizona Metals commented: " On behalf of the Company and the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Pam Saxton as an independent director. Pam's extensive financial leadership and board experience in the mining sector will provide valuable insight and strengthen our governance as we advance our projects. I would also like to sincerely thank Mike, Katherine, and Rosa for their important contributions and commitment during their tenure with Arizona Metals ."

Drill Results

Arizona Metals is also pleased to announce assay results from one drill hole in the Kay2 Zone and four drill holes on the Kay North Extension at the Kay project in Arizona .

In the Kay2 Zone within the Kay Deposit, KM-25-177A intersected 4.3 m @ 2.6% CuEq (Table 1, Figure 1). This extends mineralization 280 m below the previous deepest drill intercept on the property (KM-24-173, 2.4 m @ 2.7% CuEq), and brings the total down-dip length of drilled mineralization on the project to approximately 1,350 m .

Drilling along the Kay North Extension target has extended drilled mineralization approximately 440 m to the north, demonstrating continuity of the Kay mineralized horizon in this direction (Table 1, Figure 2, Figure 3). Results from this drilling include 0.6 m @ 4.8% CuEq in KM-25-185 and 0.3 m @ 3.2% CuEq. Although narrow, these and other intercepts shown in Table 1 demonstrate a consistent horizon of mineralization stretching north from the Kay Deposit. Additional holes in this area intersected anomalous Cu, Zn, and Au along this same horizon and several other parallel horizons.

Duncan Middlemiss , President and CEO of the Company, comments: " We are excited that these new drill results demonstrate depth potential in the Kay Deposit as well as on-strike potential to the north. Both are encouraging for expansion of the Kay Deposit and for our exploration efforts on targets outside the currently known Kay Deposit."

Additionally, 5,000 m of reverse circulation drilling is planned at the Company's Sugarloaf Peak Gold Project (the "Sugarloaf Peak Project") in La Paz County, Arizona . Drilling and road contractors have been chosen for the project and road crews have been mobilized. The geology team is ready and drilling is expected to begin in mid-September.

As previously stated, the Company is executing on all of its previously-stated goals for 2025 and looks forward to continuing the development of the Company's strong assets.

Table 1. Results of Phase 3 Drill Program at the Kay Project, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release.





Analyzed Grade

Analyzed Metal
Equivalent

Metal Equivalent

Hole ID

From
m

To m

Length
m

Cu
%

Au
g/t

Zn
%

Ag
g/t

Pb
%

CuEq
%

AuEq
g/t

ZnEq
%

CuEq
%

AuEq
g/t

ZnEq
%

KM-25-177A

1393.2

1397.5

4.3

2.73

0.05

0.11

4.1

0.00

2.84

4.66

7.39

2.63

4.31

6.83

KM-25-182

no significant assays












KM-25-183

232.6

233.5

0.9

0.57

0.10

0.02

6.0

0.01

0.69

1.13

1.80

0.62

1.01

1.61

KM-25-184

no significant assays












KM-25-185

257.3

257.9

0.6

4.98

0.08

0.05

13.0

0.01

5.15

8.44

13.39

4.76

7.80

12.37

KM-25-186

772.1

773.3

1.2

0.85

0.03

0.21

3.0

0.02

0.98

1.61

2.56

0.90

1.48

2.35

KM-25-187

288.0

288.3

0.3

3.29

0.04

0.01

11.0

0.02

3.41

5.59

8.87

3.15

5.16

8.19

KM-25-188

no significant assays













The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold metal equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25.20/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Metal Equivalent calculations used assumed metal recoveries, based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(70% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(92% rec.) + (Lead (%) x 0.2203)(90% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(70% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(92% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(90% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Project in Yavapai County , which is located on 1669 acres of patented and BLM mining claims and 193 acres of private land that are not subject to any royalties. The Kay Mine Project is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m . It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Kay project contains a current mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 9.28 million tonnes grading 1.39 g/t Au, 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.97% Cu, 0.33% Pb, and 2.39% Zn in the Indicated category, and 0.86 million tonnes grading 1.06 g/t Au, 15.4 g/t Ag, 0.87% Cu, 0.20% Pb, and 1.68% Zn in the Inferred category, at a base-case cut-off grade of 1.00 % CuEq. Copper equivalent MRE grades are 9.28 million tonnes @ 3.18% CuEq in the Indicated category and 0.86 million tonnes @ 2.44% CuEq in the Inferred category.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Project, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. The Sugarloaf Peak Project is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona : Report for Westworld Inc.)

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Project was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Phoenix and Black Canyon City, Arizona . Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona . Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada , and Reno, Nevada , for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method
Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver and Reno facilities are ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith , CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

×