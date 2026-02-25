Arizona Gold & Silver: Philadelphia Drilling Expands Structural Understanding of the Perry Gold System; Upwelling Zone Remains Open at Depth, Drilling Continues

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, February 25, 2026 - TheNewswire – Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ("Arizona" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) announces it has received assays from the latest core holes, PC25-159 and PC26-160 on the Philadelphia project in Arizona.
The two holes were drilled on the northern and southern limits of the Perry zone. Both holes intersected low gold grades in previously unrecognized east-west faults. These faults vertically offset the mineralization within the host Arabian Fault structure. Drilling is continuing with the rig currently testing the shallower portion of the Perry zone, up-dip of hole PC25-156.
Drill Highlights
Hole PC25-159
28.41 metres ("m") at 0.68 g/t gold and 6.04 g/t silver from 318.61m downhole
including:
3.96m at 1.66 g/t gold and 7.6 g/t silver from 318.61m downhole
1.40m at 2.99 g/t gold and 8.2 g/t silver from 327.42 m downhole
2.34m at 1.74 g/t gold and 12.85 g/t silver from 344.88 downhole
Hole PC25-160
66.39m at 0.293 g/t gold and 1.364 g/t silver from 327.66m downhole
including:
1.07m at 1.46 g/t gold and 1.2 g/t silver from 327.66 m downhole
1.34m at 1.87 g/t gold and 9.8 g/t silver from 367.25 m downhole
True thickness is estimated at approximately 60% of drilled thickness.
The Perry zone is now defined as approximately 165m in strike length, truncated by sub east-west structural complexities. Such structures appear to crosscut the Arabian fault that is the host structure for all the known mineralization at Philadelphia. It now appears that PC25-159 was drilled structurally above the mineralizing system. The depth to the "pay zone" is as yet undetermined.
A similarly down-dropped block is proposed to the south in hole PC26-160. That hole is again interpreted to have been drilled above that part of the mineralizing system.
Lex Lambeck, Senior Vice-President Exploration comments, "We did not expect to drill into bounding faults to constrain the strike length of the Perry zone. Drilling continues however as the zone is not fully defined up dip and is completely open at depth. We expect to see good grades in both directions.
At depth we are awaiting a drill permit to move onto new drill pads to the east. The permit is expected within months. These pads will provide cost effective setups for drilling the target zone to depth. Our model suggests grades will persist in that direction.
The Arabian fault is a major control for all Philadelphia mineralization. It continues along strike and is largely open at depth. Importantly, it dips below the conspicuous Red Hills hydrothermal alteration cap and similar alteration areas further east.
We are pleased to be starting a geophysical program to provide drill-ready targets on the Red Hills (eastern) and northern parts of the property. That program is discussed below."
Core Holes PC25-159, PC25-160 and PC25-161
Hole 159 is located 60m north of the thick stockwork zone in hole PC25 -158 (reported January 6th, 2026) and 165m north of a high-grade intercept in PC25-156 (reported Sept. 17th, 2025).
The mineralizing horizon in Hole PC25-159 appears to have been offset by a sub-east-west fault structure; The structure was observed in the drill log of hole PC25-158 and the ore shoot remains open down dip.
Hole PC25-160 is located 60m south of hole PC25-156, the ore zone has narrowed and tightened, forming an aquitard to gold-bearing fluid.
Both PC25-159 and PC25-160 drill holes suggest they have been affected by sub-east-west fault structures that have crosscut the Arbian fault in a piano key affect, with both up and down fault movement as observed in the 3D Discover model.
Drill hole PC25-161, drilled south of PC25-160, has yet to be assayed. The vein zone appears visually approximately twice the width observed in previous holes; however, quartz veining is less developed, and the significance of this increased width will be determined upon receipt of assays.
Core Hole PC26-162
Core hole PC25-162 is in progress. It is a shallower hole than six previous holes and is designed to test the Perry zone approximately 60m north of PC25-136, targeting the interpreted up-dip continuation of mineralization from holes PC25-156 and 158.
Geophysical (CSAMT) Program
A geophysical survey is underway to support ongoing geological mapping and surface sampling programs and to refine existing targets. The method being used is a Controlled Source Audio Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) survey. Zonge International has been contracted to complete 10 lines covering the eastern and northeastern portions of the property, as well as along the southern extension of the Arabian Fault. A test survey had previously determined the potential effectiveness of the methodology. Follow up would use 3D geophysical inversion modeling.
The new dataset will be integrated with historical hyperspectral coverage and legacy geophysical data to generate a comprehensive 3D model of the property. Notably, several of the strongest hyperspectral anomalies occur in the eastern and northeastern areas, where current CSAMT coverage is focused. The integrated interpretation is expected to enhance target definition and prioritize potential future follow-up drill targets.
QA/QC Protocols
The HQ core is delivered in its entirety to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona where it is sawed in half based upon sample intervals designated by the project geologist. Half of the core is crushed, pulverized and analyzed by fire assay with an A.A. finish for gold. A four-acid digestion and ICP analysis is used for silver and trace metal determinations. Any values greater than 5 gpt gold are re-run by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The remaining core half is preserved for further studies. Coarse rejects from crushing will be saved for metallic screen analyses, if warranted, and future metallurgical testing.
Qualified Person
Lex Lambeck, Senior Vice President - Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#11734) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2026 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2026 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2026 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
