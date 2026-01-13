Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Announce Appointment Of Dr. Lex Lambeck As Senior Vice President Of Exploration

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, January 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB:AZASF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lex Lambeck as Senior Vice President of Exploration. He will replace Mr. Greg Hahn who will become Vice Chair. Dr. Lambeck brings extensive experience in mineral exploration and project development. He has a strong track record of technical leadership and exploration success across multiple mining jurisdictions. His depth of expertise and his strategic approach to exploration will be integral to the company's growth as we continue to advance our projects.
Most recently, Dr. Lambeck served as Vice President of Exploration at MAG Silver Corp., which was recently purchased by Pan American Silver for $2.1 billion. In that role he contributed to district-scale exploration programs and served as Chief Geologist for the Deer Trail Project in Utah. He is also the founder and CEO of LamSil Geological Services LLC.
Mr. Mike Stark, President and CEO comments "We are delighted to welcome Lex to the company. He brings both leadership and exploration to the company. His experience in epithermal vein deposits and managing large scale projects will be a benefit as we aggressively advance the Philadelphia project. He will also tackle exploration of the large scale gold-antimony system at the Silverton project."
Dr. Lambeck comments, "I am excited to join the company and contribute to Mike Stark's team. A significant motivation for my taking on this role is the quality of the Philadelphia property. I see it as a real winner for both the company and my career. It is a compelling project with the scale of upside required for the industry and investment community to really take notice. Importantly it falls within the two best mining jurisdictions in the country. The Silverton and Sycamore Canyon projects add additional upside that is yet to be recognized. I intend to change that. "
As Senior Vice President of Exploration, Lex will oversee the company's exploration programs and work closely with our technical and management teams. He will oversee the expansion of all our programs, not just the flagship Philadelphia project. Additional personnel will be hired to drive disciplined, results-focused programs.
Dr. Lambeck Accomplishments
Dr. Lambeck is an exploration geologist and senior mining executive with a PhD in geology and more than 25 years of experience advancing gold, silver, copper and base metal projects across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia. Lex is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist CPG-11734. He has held senior leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Exploration and Consulting Exploration Geologist. He brings deep technical and operational experience to the company.
Throughout his career Lex has led large, multi-year exploration programs. He has been recognized for his abilities integrating geology, geochemistry, geophysics and 3D geological modeling to support data driven decision making. His background also includes extensive experience in permitting and stakeholder engagement across federal, state and private lands in North America.
Mr. Hahn, having delivered a significant discovery at the Philadelphia project and after serving +50 years in the mining industry, will remain on the Board as Vice Chair and board member to help guide the company's growth going forward.
Please join me in welcoming Dr. Lambeck to the Company. With this new appointment, Arizona Gold & Silver's continuing future success is assured.
The recent Philadelphia site visit produced core images of 159, as well as interviews, all of which will be uploaded to the website soon.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
