Arizona Gold & Silver Drills Multiple Higher Grade Gold Intervals within Significantly Wider Mineralized Structure - 76.5 Metres at 2.36 gpt Gold and 16.24 gpt Silver Beginning at 265.8 Metres on the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 08, 2025 Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) ( OTCQB:AZASF ) is pleased to announce it has received assays from the latest core hole, PC25-157. In this drill hole the mineralized structure is wider due to the presence of gold in additional host rocks. Drilling is continuing with PC25-158 in progress.
Highlights of Core Hole PC25-157
Hole located 50 metres ("m") north of high-grade intercept in PC25-156 (reported Sept. 17, 2025).
6.28m at 7.02gpt from 278.18m downhole
1.52m at 13.8 gpt from 284.54m downhole
3.35m at 8.32 gpt from 335.98m downhole
All within 76.5m at 2.36 gpt from 265.85m downhole
Multiple rock types now mineralized
Greg Hahn V.P. Exploration comments: "The Perry vein was again intersected as we predicted. Significantly, stockwork quartz-calcite veining in the hanging wall of the vein (primarily in andesite), carries appreciable amounts of gold and silver not encountered in previous holes. The thick interval of veining continues in hole PC25-158, recently completed. This developing stockwork zone is changing our interpretation of the nature of mineralization along the mineralized corridor. It definitely adds a potentially bulk-mineable component to the deposit as it swells in thickness. I look forward to the results for PC25-158."
Core Hole PC25-157
Core hole PC25-157 was collared at a 24-degree azimuth and -80 degree inclination and intersected stockwork quartz+calcite mineralization in andesite, rhyolite, and conglomerate immediately above the Perry vein. Mineralization starts at 265.85m in andesite and continues into rhyolite at 284.54m and conglomerate at 299.76m before encountering the Perry Vein itself at 313.69m. High grade intervals are associated with higher densities of quartz+calcite veins. The calcite demonstrates abundant bladed textures commonly replaced by predominantly green and yellow quartz. The nearest previous drill holes to this section of holes intersected the mineralized zone roughly 200m to the west. Mineralization in those drill holes is in granite instead of andesite. See the accompanying 24 degree azimuth section that includes holes PC25-156, PC25-157, and PC25-158. The entire interval from 265.85m to 342.38m is summarized in the table below.
Summary Assay Results for Core Hole PC25-157
|
From (ft)
|
To (ft)
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Thickness (m)
|
Gold gpt
|
Silver gpt
|
872.0
|
1123.0
|
265.85
|
342.38
|
76.52
|
2.36
|
16.24
|
including the following intervals
|
882.0
|
902.6
|
268.90
|
275.18
|
6.28
|
7.02
|
13.93
|
933.3
|
938.3
|
284.54
|
286.07
|
1.52
|
13.80
|
39.70
|
1102.0
|
1113.0
|
335.98
|
339.33
|
3.35
|
8.32
|
37.12
True thickness of the above intercepts is estimated at 63% of drilled thickness.
Core Hole PC25-158
Core hole PC25-158 is targeted to intersect the Perry Vein 60m north of the intercept in PC25-157 and 110m north of the high-grade intercept in PC25-156. PC25-158 encountered abundant stockwork quartz+calcite veining in andesite. Visually the zones containing quartz+calcite veins are thicker than the higher grade intervals in hole PC25-157. Conglomerate is also visually mineralized before encountering the Perry Vein. The hole penetrated the Perry Vein 335.5m-339.9m and entered a barren andesite dike. PC25-158 was terminated in barren andesite at 374.08 metres. The next hole (PC25-159) will test the target another 60m north along strike of hole PC25-158.
QA/QC Protocols
The HQ core is delivered in its entirety to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona where it is sawed in half based upon sample intervals designated by the project geologist. Half of the core is crushed, pulverized and analyzed by fire assay with an A.A. finish for gold. A four-acid digestion and ICP analysis is used for silver and trace metal determinations. Any values greater than 5 gpt gold are re-run by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The remaining core half is preserved for further studies. Coarse rejects from crushing will be saved for metallic screen analyses, if warranted, and future metallurgical testing.
Qualified Person
Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2025 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2025 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2025 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
