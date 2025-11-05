Arizona Gold & Silver Drills +34 Metres Of Perry Vein In New Drill Hole 60 Metres North Of Previous High-Grade Intersection On The Philadelphia Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, November 05, 2025 TheNewswire - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB:AZASF ) is pleased to announce it has successfully intersected 34.45 metres of Perry Vein material in core hole PC25-157, 60 metres north of the high-grade gold intercept in PC25-156, reported September 17, 2025. Drilling is continuing with PC25-158 in progress.
Greg Hahn V.P. Exploration comments:" The Perry vein was intersected as our geologists predicted. Grades are yet unknown, but it is geologically a repeat of the high-grade vein intersected in PC25-156. We have collared the next hole to target a vein intersection approximately 60 metres further north again from this hole. I want to define the potential strike length of the discovery at the +300m depth before going deeper. Our understanding of this extraordinary vein is improving with each hole. I continue to believe that we are at the top of the favourable "boiling zone" of what is a fascinating hydrothermal system. This leaves a very significant target zone to pursue down dip of this intercept."
Images of core and video interview can be viewed at https://arizonagoldsilver.com/philadelphia/
Core Hole PC25-157
Core hole PC25-157 intersected the Perry Vein from 314.02 metres ("m") to 348.48m, 60m north of the high-grade intercept in core hole PC25-156, for a total thickness of 34.45m. Given the angle of intersection with the steeply dipping vein, true thickness is approximately 64% of drilled thickness.
The Perry Vein demonstrates several facies that were also identifiable in hole PC25-156. The upper facie is characterized by strong bladed dark calcite and quartz in a matrix with containing distinct yellow to green quartz vein clasts. The second facie is characterized by clast of Tr2 rhyolite cut by banded white, yellow, and locally green quartz veins. The third facie is an intense quartz vein breccia that ranges in color for tan to slight pink to slightly red. The fourth facie and deepest facie is a deep red quartz vein breccia with clayey matrix and matrix-supported quartz vein clasts. The latter facie is in direct contact with the Arabian Fault and is likely a fault breccia that includes quartz vein material.
All of these facies were present in earlier core hole PC25-156 and all contained gold in that hole. There does not appear to be any preference for higher or lower gold grades in any particular facie. See the website for photographs of the intercept in PC25-157, and the location of the pierce point with respect to the grade-thickness product on the long section of the vein.
The core has been delivered to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona, where it will be sawed in half, with one half sampled for crushing, pulverizing, analysis by fire assay with an A.A. finish for gold and by a four-acid digestion and ICP analyses for silver and trace metals. Any values greater than 5 grams per tonne gold will be re-run by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The remaining core half will be preserved for further studies. Coarse rejects from crushing will be saved for metallic screen analyses, if warranted, and future metallurgical testing.
Core Hole PC25-158
We have started core hole PC25-158, intended to intersect the Perry Vein 60m north of the intercept in PC25-157 and 120m north of the high-grade intercept in PC25-156. PC25-158 should hit the target later this month.
Qualified Person
Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
