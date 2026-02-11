Arizona Gold & Silver Continues to Strengthen Advisory Board

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, February 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ("Arizona" or "the Company") (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Darin Wagner has been appointed as an Advisor to the CEO, effective immediately.
Mr. Wagner is a Professional Geologist with over 35 years of mineral exploration and corporate development experience. He has an accomplished background in public company fund raising, corporate management/governance and merger/acquisition transactions. He is a recognized expert in gold exploration with broad experience in mesothermal, epithermal and porphyry environments.
Mr. Wagner co-founded/founded/managed a number of Abitibi region explorers including West Timmins Mining, Falco Pacific Resources and Balmoral Resources. West Timmins and Balmoral were acquired by third parties in deals valued at $424 and $160 million respectively and Falco was transferred to the Osisko Group to advance after acquisition of the multi-million-ounce Horne deposit in Quebec.
More recently Mr. Wagner has served as a management/technical advisor to numerous companies in the exploration and mining space including Gatling Exploration (acquired by MAG Silver), Nova Royalties (acquired by Metalla Royalty and Streaming) and most recently MAG Silver (acquired by Pan American Silver)
Mike Stark, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Darin and I have known each other for many years, and throughout that time I have been consistently impressed by both his professional achievements in geology and the integrity and respect he has earned within the exploration and mining community. Darin has clearly demonstrated his capabilities, and I look forward to collaborating with him on our projects".
Lex Lambeck, Senior Vice President Exploration commented: "Having worked with Darin at MAG Silver, I can attest to his strong technical judgment, strategic insight, and disciplined approach, and I fully support his appointment as an advisor to Arizona Gold & Silver."
I am pleased to join an outstanding group of advisors in helping Mike, Lex and the AZS team move forward" said Mr. Wagner "With the Philadelphia project having recently produced a series of high-grade gold intercepts which compare very favorably with early stage results from any number of significant discoveries over the last decade in the Americas, it is an exciting company to be a shareholder of, and to be directly involved with."
Stock Option Grant
The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Wagner has been granted 200,000 stock options of the Company at the price of $1.00 for a period of five years. The stock options will be fully vested from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the Company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. Our flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is continuing to expand an open-ended high-grade epithermal gold-silver discovery.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
