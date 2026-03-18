Arizona Gold & Silver Announces CDN$18 million dollar investment above market

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 18 2026 – Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ("Arizona" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) announces that they have entered into a binding agreement dated March 9, 2026 with arm's length institutional investors Sorbie Bornholm LP and Sorbie Investments LLP (together, "Sorbie") for CDN$18 million dollars. The agreement is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, and no new control position will be created. This is the largest investment of Sorbie to date.
There are no finders' fees to be paid under this placement and there will be no related party disclosure required. No shareholder approval is required.
The investment is structured through a 22.5 million unit placement, representing an ~18% premium to the 5-day VWAP. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each unit is priced at $0.80 per unit and each full warrant is priced at $1.00. A portion of the shares will serve as the basis for the Sharing Agreement, allowing the Company to capture additional non-dilutive upside as milestones are met. Funds will be allocated to advance exploration and development at the Company's flagship Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in Arizona, expand drilling programs led by SVP of Exploration Dr. Lex Lambeck across prospective vein & stockwork systems, and support continued technical and operational progress in one of the most historically productive precious metals districts in Arizona.
Arizona Gold & Silver continues to advance the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project located near the historic Oatman Mining District in northwestern Arizona, an area that has produced more than two 1/2 million ounces of gold from high-grade epithermal vein systems (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Philadelphia Property, Mohave County, Arizona, Section 7). Ongoing exploration programs have focused on expanding mineralization along the Philadelphia vein and testing additional targets across the Company's broader land package, with drilling confirming the continuity and potential scale of gold-silver mineralization at both shallow & deeper depths. Information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.
Reflecting on the new investment, Mike Stark, CEO of Arizona Gold & Silver, commented:
"I'm extremely pleased to be working with Sorbie and their dedicated team. This long-term capital commitment will ensure and support our drilling programs well into 2027, with multiple rigs operating on our flagship Philadelphia property.
The fact that this financing was completed above market value demonstrates strong confidence in our team and in the potential of the project. Whitney and I have been working on this transaction for several months, and throughout that process I have come to appreciate Sorbie's approach to building long-term investment relationships. In many of their other investments, they have maintained positions for two to three years or longer. We will be working together like a team building and rewarding financially to both Arizona & Sorbie as well execute drilling and increasing the size of our deposit on the Philadelphia property.
Whitney Kofford, Managing Director of Sorbie Bornholm LP, added:
"Sorbie is proud to announce our largest investment to date, and we are thrilled to partner with Arizona Gold & Silver. Having worked closely with Mike, Lex, and their team over the past few months during Sorbie's due diligence process, it is clear they possess the vision and confidence to utilize our growth-linked, non-dilutive Sharing Agreement to its full potential. Arizona remains a premier global mining jurisdiction, and the Philadelphia Project's location within a historic high-grade district is exceptional. We believe the Company's systematic exploration strategy presents a compelling opportunity for discovery, and we look forward to supporting their team as they unlock long-term value over the coming years."
Qualified Person
Dr. Lex Lambeck, Senior Vice President – Exploration of Arizona Gold & Silver Inc., a Certified Professional Geologist (#11734), is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and is not independent within the meaning of NI 43-101. Dr. Lambeck has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release
About Arizona Gold & Silver
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF; OTCQB: AZASF) is a U.S.-focused precious metals exploration company advancing the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in northwestern Arizona. The project lies within the historic Oatman Mining District, an area with a long history of gold production from epithermal vein systems.
The Company is focused on expanding known mineralization along the Philadelphia vein and evaluating additional exploration targets across its district-scale land position. Through systematic drilling, geologic modeling, and modern exploration techniques, Arizona Gold & Silver is working to define the broader potential of this historically productive district while advancing the project toward future development.
For more information on Arizona Gold and Silver, please visit www.arizonagoldsilver.com or contact:
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
+1 604-833-4278
mike.stark@arizonagoldsilver.com
About Sorbie Bornholm LP
Sorbie Bornholm is a global investment firm built on partnership, innovation, and shared success. For over 25 years, Founder and CEO Greg Kofford and his team have provided strategic funding to listed micro, small, and mid-cap growth companies ready to expand to their next stage.
In segments often overlooked by traditional institutions, access to reliable capital is limited. Sorbie was built to bridge that gap. Sorbie partners closely with management teams to deliver long-term capital solutions through our unique Sharing Agreement. This model supports operational stability, responsible growth, and shared outcomes by giving Issuers the opportunity to receive additional, non-dilutive capital to further accelerate their growth.
We are committed to developing enduring relationships with select public companies and their brokers and advisers. At Sorbie Bornholm, we believe that providing supportive, longer-term capital and the opportunity for shared upside ensures all stakeholders succeed together.
To see if a Sharing Agreement is right for your company, please contact Sorbie Bornholm:
Whitney Kofford, Managing Director
+1-801-554-5889
whitney@sorbiebornholm.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2026 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2026 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2026 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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