Arizona Gold & Silver Announces Appointment of Advisor to the Board

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, December 1st, 2025 TheNewswire - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ("Arizona" or "the Company") (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Terry Salman has been appointed an Advisor to the CEO, effective immediately.
Mr. Salman, one of Canada's most respected capital markets leaders and a long-time mentor within the mining industry, is joining the Company's Advisory Board. His decades of experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and resource-sector leadership will support the continued advancement of the Philadelphia Project and the Company's strategic growth.
Mr. Salman is widely recognized for his contributions to the Canadian and global mining sectors. He is the former President and CEO of Salman Partners Inc., a leading independent investment dealer, and served as Vice Chairman of Nesbitt Thomson. Over his career, he has advised and financed numerous successful resource companies, helping shape industry growth through multiple commodity cycles. Mr. Salman has also served as Chair of The Vancouver Foundation and is a member of the Order of Canada in recognition of his leadership and philanthropy.
The Arizona team would like to express their sincere appreciation for Mr. Salman's commitment and the expertise he will bring at a pivotal time for the Company. His guidance will contribute meaningfully to the Company's ongoing work in one of the most historically productive gold districts in Arizona.
Mike Stark, CEO, stated: "Terry and I have known each other for several years, and he continues to impress me with his varied capacity, industry knowledge, and the respect he wields in the mining community. I look forward to benefiting from his guidance and experience as we move our Philadelphia and Silverton projects forward."
Stock Option Grant
The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Salman has been granted [200,000] stock options of the Company at the price of $0.74 for a period of five years. The stock options will be fully vested from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the Company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.