ARIA Cybersecurity Announces Major Oil Refiner Deploys AZT PROTECT

ARIA's AZT PROTECTprotects a major US oil refiner from attacks while locking down critical systems from production disruptions

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) announced its first deployment within a major US Oil refiner's critical OT infrastructure.

A major oil refiner was struggling to keep critical infrastructure protected:

  • Critical applications had to remain fully protected

  • The potential disruption to production costs is $100,000's an hour

  • Critical infrastructure services needed to stay locked down from disruptive updates and available 24x7

  • The crew managing the legacy cyber protection systems needed a simpler more automated approach to reduce production disruption due to false positives.

  • Out of support critical applications - no longer getting security patches, are too costly to upgrade - if there is no justifiable bottom-line ROI.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT solution was the only solution that solved these challenges with an affordable, simple-to-deploy, and fully automated protection solution.

What further set ARIA AZT PROTECT apart:

  • ARIA demonstrated how it keeps critical applications protected and never needs updates from the Internet - reducing the risk.

  • ARIA demonstrated how AZT's patented approach can protect against vulnerability exploit attacks that up until now the industry could only rely on vendor patches to stop.

  • Thereby extending the life of systems their vendor's had stopped patching - pushing off multi-million-dollar upgrade programs which are complex, lengthy and disrupt production as they are phased in.

"We were surprised when we put in the ARIA AZT solution," said the Director of Operations. "It more than met our expectations due to how easy it was to deploy and operate. We don't have to keep watching for false positives the way we did with our prior endpoint protection system. We are looking forward to the potential savings - in the refining business, cutting down production disruptions and putting off forced upgrades ends up going right to the bottom line."

"We are pleased to have been given a chance to prove our value to protect this important market that provides critical services to powering the US economy, Said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity."

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS or application-based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy system-based production systems - once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor(s).

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about the capabilities between Acronis and ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity, a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact
Gary Southwell
info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

