Argo's November Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") November 2025 oil production was 1,970 barrels, averaging 66 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$58 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $114,287 and net operating cash flow was $71,735.

November 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		44.5 bbl/day 17 bbl/day $29,047 $18,810
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 76 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $24,849 $15,316
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 54.5 bbl/day 20 bbl/day $35,548 $22,381
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 76 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $24,844 $15,228
November 2025 Total 66 bbl/day $114,287 $71,735

 

Argo disclosed a marketing contract with 1001103323 Ontario Inc. on Jan 19, 2026. 1001103323 Ontario Inc. has a business address located at the 3rd Floor, 39 Queen Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 5G6, and can be reached by phone at (647) 460-9988.

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

