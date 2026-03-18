Argo's January Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") January 2026 oil production was 2,254 barrels, averaging 73 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$57 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $129,344 and net operating cash flow was $80,891.

January 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		98 bbl/day 37 bbl/day $63,759 $42,685
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 73 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $23,529 $14,415
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 26 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $19,444 $10,363
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 66 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $22,612 $13,428
January 2026 Total 73 bbl/day $129,344 $80,891

 

The partial redrill of Lloyd 2 (Argo's interest 23.077%) was recently completed and the collapsed oil well was successfully brought back online.

Argo Gold also announces that Alex H. Falconer, CPA, CA, has been appointed to the Advisory Board. Mr. Falconer has extensive board-level experience with public companies, particularly in the mineral resource and energy sectors. Mr. Falconer has been instrumental in guiding many private companies to public listings and has served as a Director and Chairman of Audit Committees for many publicly traded companies.

Argo Gold also announces that effective March 18, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share and expiring on March 18, 2029, to a consultant of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288980

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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