Argo Completes Sale of Rockstar Gold Project Royalty for $250,000

Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ,OTC:ARBTF) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the sale of its net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Rockstar Gold Project, located in Jacobson and Riggs Townships, Ontario, for total cash consideration of C$250,000 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to a royalty purchase agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company sold, assigned and transferred all of its right, title and interest in and to the Royalty, free and clear of all encumbrances.

The Rockstar Gold Project Royalty was a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty with a 0.5% Buyback for $500,000. The Rockstar Gold Project is 27 square kilometres of mineral exploration claims located approximately 15 kilometres south-southeast of the Island Gold Mine owned and operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313974

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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