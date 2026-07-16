argenx to Report Half Year 2026 Financial Results and Second Quarter Business Update on July 23, 2026

argenx to Report Half Year 2026 Financial Results and Second Quarter Business Update on July 23, 2026

July 16, 2026Amsterdam, the Netherlands argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. CET (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its half year 2026 financial results and provide a second quarter business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 800-590-8290 (United States and Canada) or 240-690-8800 (International). Country specific dial-in numbers are listed below:

Belgium                32 2290 4635
France                        33 172 001717
Netherlands                31 20 795 2683
United Kingdom        44 203 393 1560
Japan                        81 3 4520 9761
Switzerland                41 43 210 51 68

Use the access code 3810049 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


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