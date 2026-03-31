Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") pursuant to which, among other things, Red Cloud has agreed to provide media and marketing advisory services for the Company.

Red Cloud provides promotional services, including introductions to publishers, social media services, and interviews on behalf of the Company across the country. Through Red Cloud's engagement, the Company hopes to promote awareness of the Company and its activities. Red Cloud is an IIROC regulated dealer and a leading provider of financial services to companies in the global mining sector, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and can be reached at 1-844-621-1251, 1-647-792-7978 or info@redcloudfs.com.

Red Cloud's engagement is for an initial term of six months (the "Initial Term"), which shall be renewable on a month-to-month basis following the Initial Term. For the Initial Term, the Company shall pay Red Cloud an aggregate fee of $60,000 in monthly installments of $10,000.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Red Cloud will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Red Cloud and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Red Cloud nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The strategic investment in the Company by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, has helped Argentina Lithium to advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290706

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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