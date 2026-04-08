Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Corporate Update

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Corporate Update

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Shawn Perger through his personal company, Maximus Investor Relations Ltd. ("Maximus"), to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Pursuant to an investor relations agreement entered into between Maximus and the Company dated April 7, 2026, Maximus has been engaged for a term of one year (subject to renewal) at an annual fee of $96,000, payable on a monthly basis. Maximus will offer a variety of services to the Company, including assisting with corporate communications, broker presentations, attending trade shows, and marketing, advertising and investor relations programs.

Maximus is based in Vancouver and is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Maximus hold 100,000 common shares of the Company but have the right to acquire 825,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's stock option plan as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Maximus's appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The strategic investment in the Company by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, has helped Argentina Lithium to advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291544

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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