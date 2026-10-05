Argenta Silver Intersects 0.45 g/t Au and 0.19 % Cu over 46.0m at Gold-Copper target; 1,599 g/t Ag over 4.0m including 2,780 g/t Ag over 2.0m at Resource Expansion Drilling Area

Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to report the sixth batch of assay results from its ongoing 2025–2026 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned flagship El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina (Figure 1). The latest results are from the extension of drill hole QVD-465 below the silver zone reported in July. This new intercept confirms the presence of a gold-copper-mineralized zone ("Carmen" Target) that extends away from the Yaxtché deposit.
2026 drilling at Carmen demonstrates a clear spatial relationship between the main Yaxtché silver resource and an emerging new zone of gold-copper mineralization (see Figure 2), where the silver-rich system transitions into the gold-copper system. Additionally, the Company continues to expand the footprint of high-grade silver mineralization in the western part of the Yaxtché Deposit. A step-out hole 100 meters northwest from the resource boundary intersected 1,599 g/t Ag over 4.00 m. The Company has increased Yaxtché's strike length footprint by approximately 25% since drilling began in May 2025.
Highlights*:
Carmen Gold-Copper target
- Hole QVD-465: drilling of this 165-meter step-out hole reached a final depth of 410.0 meters. Below the silver intercepts reported earlier in July (News Release dated July 6, 2026), Hole QVD-465 cut a broad gold–copper zone of 0.45 g/t Au and 0.19% Cu over 46.0 meters (from 233.0m), including 1.28 g/t Au over 4.0m (from 258.0m) and 1.71 g/t Au, 2.43% Cu and 100 g/t Ag over 1.0 meter (from 267.0m). These results suggest a gold-copper component that grows stronger at depth toward the Carmen target.
Yaxtché Deposit – Resource Expansion
- Hole QVD-475 – Northwest Extension: drilling of this 100-meter step-out hole intersected high-grade silver mineralization, returning 1,599 g/t Ag over 4.0 m (from 310.0 m), including 2,780 g/t Ag over 2.0 m. A deeper zone returned 192 g/t Ag over 6.0 m (from 389.0 m), including 259 g/t Ag over 2.0 m and 484 g/t Ag over 1.0 m.
- Hole QVD-479 – Southeast Extension: drilling of this 130-meter step-out hole intersected 122 g/t Ag over 9.0 m (from 145.0 m), including 553 g/t Ag over 1.0m.
Historical Re-Sampling Program:
- Systematic re-logging and sampling of 171 historical drill holes that were found stacked in the core yard next to camp resulted in 4,372.6 m of previously unassayed core for analysis. Initial assays from 85 holes confirm significant silver mineralization in intervals that had never been sampled by the former operator, including: 1,465 g/t Ag over 1.0m in QVD-361, 501 g/t Ag over 3.0m (including 1,270 g/t Ag over 1.0m) in QVD-120; and 454 g/t Ag over 2.0m in QVD-169. These results are contiguous to and expand historical mineralized intervals that will add to the to the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate update.
On-Going Drilling Program
- The Company has drilled over 27,500 meters of DDH (diamond drill holes or core drilling) since May 26, 2025. with two rigs working full time on Resource Expansion. The project had seen 104,000 meters before Argenta Silver acquired the El Quevar property in October 2024.
- Assay turnaround times were significantly extended due to factors outside the Company's control. Following discussions with the laboratory, the Company understands these issues have been addressed and anticipates a return to more typical turnaround times going forward.
Joaquín Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented: "El Quevar continues to demonstrate substantial exploration potential beyond the current resource. At Yaxtché, we continue to expand high-grade silver mineralization outside the existing resource boundary, highlighted most recently by 1,599 g/t Ag over 4.0 meters in QVD-475. At Carmen QVD-465 intersected a broad 46.0-meter zone grading 0.45 g/t Au and 0.19% Cu, further supporting the significance of an emerging gold-copper system that remains largely untested. As additional assay results are received and validated, we look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress at El Quevar."
Carmen Gold-Copper Target
Step-out Hole QVD-465, located approximately southeast of Yaxtché targeting Carmen gold-copper rich zone, intersected 0.45 g/t Au and 0.19 % Cu over 46.0m, including 0.54 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu over 34.0 m. This result narrows the untested gap between the Yaxtché Deposit and the Carmen gold–copper target to approximately 120 meters (see Figure 2).
Early this year (News Release dated January 21st, 2026), Hole QVD-425 intersected in Carmen 44.00m grading 0.57 g/t Au and 0.58% Cu (from 316m), including 2.56 g/t Au and 4.33% Cu over 2.00m, and two standout copper intercepts of 3.92 g/t Au with 6.23% Cu over 1.00m, and 4.87 g/t Au with 8.52% Cu over 0.80m.
Observed structural controls, increasing gold-copper grades at depth, and lateral zoning indicate that the silver-dominant Yaxtché deposit and the gold–copper Carmen system merge into a single, continuous mineralized complex at depth, significantly enhancing the project's overall potential.
Resource Expansion at Yaxtché
Results from this sixth batch of assays further consolidate a ̴20% to ̴25% footprint expansion to the Northwest and Southeast of the current Yaxtché Deposit boundary, confirming strong, continuous silver mineralization across expanded block domains.
High-grade continuity along the north-western margin is highlighted by Hole QVD-475, which intersected 1,599 g/t Ag over 4.0 m (including 2,780 g/t Ag over 2.0 m) alongside a deeper intercept of 192 g/t Ag over 6.0 m (see Figure 3).
Concurrently Hole QVD-479, located on the south-eastern sector, intersected 122 g/t Ag over 9.0 m (from 145.0 m), including 553 g/t Au over 1.0m.
Table 1: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program Sixth Batch of Assays (cut-off 100g/t Ag) *
|
Hole ID
|
From [m]
|
To [m]
|
Length [m]
|
Ag [g/t]
|
Au [g/t]
|
Pb [%]
|
Zn [%]
|
Cu [%]
|
End Of Hole [m]
|
Program
|
QVD-465
|
185.0
|
187.0
|
2.0
|
152
|
0.09
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
0.36
|
410.00
|
Gold-Copper Target
|
and
|
190.0
|
191.0
|
1.0
|
132
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
and
|
209.0
|
215.0
|
6.0
|
7
|
0.32
|
0.03
|
0.00
|
0.10
|
and
|
220.0
|
222.0
|
2.0
|
66
|
0.29
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
2.29
|
and
|
233.0
|
279.0
|
46.0
|
13
|
0.45
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
0.19
|
including
|
245.0
|
256.0
|
11.0
|
13
|
0.49
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
including
|
258.0
|
262.0
|
4.0
|
7
|
1.28
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
including
|
267.0
|
268.0
|
1.0
|
100
|
1.71
|
0.04
|
0.18
|
2.43
|
QVD-475
|
310.0
|
314.0
|
4.0
|
1,599
|
0.01
|
0.52
|
0.20
|
0.11
|
451.00
|
Resource
|
including
|
310.0
|
312.0
|
2.0
|
2,780
|
0.01
|
0.49
|
0.27
|
0.18
|
and
|
389.0
|
395.0
|
6.0
|
192
|
0.00
|
3.01
|
0.49
|
0.01
|
QVD-479
|
145.0
|
155.0
|
9.0
|
122
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
0.02
|
0.10
|
347.00
|
Resource
|
including
|
145.0
|
146.0
|
1.0
|
553
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
0.65
*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.
Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
End Of Hole
|
QVD-465
|
3,419,341
|
7,306,776
|
180
|
-75
|
410
|
QVD-475
|
3,417,640
|
7,307,476
|
210
|
-82
|
451
|
QVD-479
|
3,419,315
|
7,306,746
|
210
|
-60
|
347
*Reference system: GK POSGAR 07 – Zone 3.
Argenta Silver Completes Historical Re-Sampling Program at El Quevar
In September 2026, Argenta's geological team completed a systematic re-logging, re-evaluation and sampling program of unsampled historical diamond drill holes at El Quevar. The program targeted intervals left unsampled by the previous operator (2006–2019) within or next to known mineralized zones in the Quevar South sector, including the Carmen, Mani and Carolina targets and the Yaxtché Deposit. It covered 171 drill holes, and a total of 4,372.6 meters were sampled and sent to the laboratory for assaying (Figure 4). The program validated lithological continuity and established significant potential to incorporate new mineralized intervals into the upcoming Mineral Resource Update (estimated Q1-2027).
The results highlight the strategic value of re-evaluating historical drill core as an efficient and cost-effective tool to expand mineral resource. To date, initial assay results have been received for 85 drill holes, confirming significant silver mineralization in intervals that were never sampled before. Highlights include 1,465 g/t Ag over 1.0m in QVD-361; 501 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 1,270 g/t Ag over 1.0m in QVD-120; 224 g/t Ag over 5.0m including 346 g/t Ag over 2.0m in QVD-201; 454 g/t Ag over 2.0m in QVD-169; and 374 g/t Ag over 2.0m in QVD-100. The integration of these new analytical and geological data will refine the project's 3D geological model, laying the groundwork for the Company's upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate update.
On-Going Exploration and Drilling Program
Argenta continues to execute its dual-track growth strategy at El Quevar with two drill rigs focused on Mineral Resource Expansion and Exploration at targets with new discovery potential. Since May 26, 2025, the Company has completed more than 27,500 meters of drilling in 92 holes. The exploration program also includes more than 80 km² of ground magnetic geophysics and multiple newly identified exploration targets
About El Quevar Project
The El Quevar Project is in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high-voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de-risk and accelerate future drilling and development.
The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit includes an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag. The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.
The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver-rich, high- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.
QA/QC Statement
The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.
All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.
The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical characteristics and then diamond-sawn on site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' sample preparation facilities in Mendoza and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.
Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh, code PREP-41. Rock chip samples were dried and then fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 250 g split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31. Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 1 kg split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31B.
All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram sample, ME-ICP61m. Soils were also analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, Au-ICP21, and for 48 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish, and overlimit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.
Qualified Person
Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.
(1) Refer to NI 43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.sedarplus.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.
About Argenta Silver Corp.
Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Its mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.
On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.
"Joaquín Marias"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar Project; potential for resource expansion and mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from ongoing exploration; evaluation of assays; planned drilling; planned geophysical work; planned metallurgical test work; potential future studies; and the timing or completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.
Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.
These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar Project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws, including regulations respecting mining concessions; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.
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