Ares Strategic Mining Announces Board Evolution to Support Nasdaq Transition and Next Phase of Corporate Growth

(TheNewswire)
Company Appoints Senior Financial and International Business Executive Lorenzo Esteva to Board as ARES Advances Toward Greater Institutional and Commercial Expansion
Vancouver, B.C., 19th May 2026 TheNewswire Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQX: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) is pleased to announce a strategic evolution of its Board of Directors as the Company advances toward its next phase of growth, operational maturity, and planned transition to a senior U.S. exchange.
To support ARES' continued expansion and increasing engagement with U.S. institutional, commercial, and financial markets, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorenzo Esteva to the Board of Directors.
Strengthening the Board for the Next Stage of Development
Mr. Esteva brings more than 30 years of senior financial, restructuring, wealth management, corporate advisory, and international business experience across the United States and Latin America. His background includes senior leadership roles at:
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UBS Financial Services
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Merrill Lynch
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Prospero International
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Golden Ratio CS LLC
Throughout his career, Mr. Esteva has specialized in:
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Institutional and private capital markets
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Corporate restructuring and operational optimization
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International business expansion
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Strategic partnerships and mergers
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Ultra-high-net-worth client advisory
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Cross-border finance and offshore operations
James Walker, President and CEO of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: "As Ares continues to mature into a larger and more institutionally focused company, it is essential that our Board evolves alongside it. Lorenzo brings an exceptional combination of banking, corporate finance, restructuring, and international commercial expertise that will be invaluable as we continue scaling operations, expanding internationally, and preparing for the next level of public market participation."
Positioning ARES for Institutional Growth
The Board transition reflects Ares' evolution from a development-stage mining company into an emerging strategic materials supplier with:
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Active mining operations
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Expanding processing infrastructure
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Major U.S. government contracts
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Increasing international commercial opportunities
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Planned uplisting initiatives
Mr. Esteva's appointment is expected to strengthen the Company's:
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Institutional market readiness
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Banking and financial relationships
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Commercial structuring capabilities
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International business development efforts
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Strategic growth planning
"Ares is entering a transformative period," added Walker. "Our operational progress, strategic government relationships, and expanding market position require a board with deep commercial and financial expertise capable of supporting a company operating at a much larger scale."
As part of this transition, Paul Sarjeant and Raul Sanabria have agreed to step down from the Board of Directors. The Company sincerely thanks both individuals for their commitment, guidance, and support during Ares' formative growth stages and its successful advancement toward becoming the only domestic fluorspar producer in the United States.
About Lorenzo Esteva
Mr. Esteva is a seasoned financial executive and strategic advisor with decades of experience in corporate finance, operational restructuring, capital solutions, and international business expansion. He graduated with honors from Tufts University in Boston, MA with degrees in Economics/Finance and Classical Studies. He has worked extensively with institutional investors, family offices, private equity groups, and multinational commercial operations throughout the Americas. His expertise spans:
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Business development
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Risk management
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Capital structuring
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Mergers and acquisitions
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Financial optimization
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Strategic operational growth
About Ares Strategic Mining
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.
Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah
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100% owned – 5,982 acres – 353 Claims
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Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.
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Fully Permitted – including mining permits.
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NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.
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Mining plan approved by BLM[1]
*First approved by Rex Rowley – Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 24th August 1992.
**Renewed by Paul B. Baker – Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 12th December 2016.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively sim statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the ple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other thanCompany's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
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